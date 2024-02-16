Ridley Scott In Talks To Direct Bee Gees Film

Scott will produce the currently-untitled film alongside Graham King for GK Films, Stacey Snider, and Michael Pruss for Scott Free. John Logan, who wrote Scott’s 2000 epic 'Gladiator', will pen the script.

It’s been a long road to tell the Bee Gees’ story on the big screen – Kenneth Branagh was previously tapped to direct a biopic film for Paramount in 2021. John Carney stepped in as director in March 2022, but departed due to scheduling conflicts, reports variety.com.