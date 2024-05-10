2024 Peabody Award: 'The Bear', 'The Last Of Us', 'Reality', '20 Days In Mariupol' Among This Year's Winners

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors has announced the 34 winners selected to represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media throughout 2023. These winners were chosen unanimously by a panel of 32 jurors from a pool of over 1,100 entries spanning various platforms across various categories. Among the 34 total wins, HBO/Max leads with 7 awards, followed by PBS with 5, Amazon MGM Studios with 3, and The Washington Post and FX with 2 each.
Alongside the winners, Peabody also revealed that the ceremony will be hosted by actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani. The 84th edition of the annual ceremony will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Sunday, June 9. With the winners already announced, take a look at them here:
Arts:
“Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters” (World Channel and APT)
“Judy Blume Forever” (Prime Video)
Children/Youth:
“Bluey” (Disney+)
Documentary:
“20 Days in Mariupol” (PBS)
“All That Breathes” (HBO | Max)
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (HBO | Max)
“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” (National Geographic)
“POV: While We Watched” (PBS)
“The Stroll” (HBO | Max)
Entertainment:
“Dead Ringers” (Prime Video)
“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Israel-Hamas War” (HBO | Max)
“Reality” (HBO | Max)
“Reservation Dogs” (FX)
“Somebody Somewhere” (HBO | Max)
“The Bear” (FX)
“The Last of Us” (HBO | Max)
Interactive & Immersive:
“Pentiment” (Xbox, PC, PlayStation 4|5, and Nintendo Switch)
“The Hidden History of Racism in New York City” (Instagram)
“We Are OFK” (PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam)
News:
“Against All Enemies” (NBC 5 / KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth)
“Hate Comes to Main Street” (WTVF-TV, NewsChannel 5)
“It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive” (Al Jazeera Media Network)
“War in the Holy Land” (PBS NewsHour)
Public Service:
“America and the Taliban” (PBS)
“The Post Roe Baby Boom: Inside Mississippi’s Maternal Health Crisis” (USA Today streaming channels)
Radio/Podcast:
“Post Reports: Surviving to Graduation” (The Washington Post)
“The Big Dig” (GBH-News and PRX)
“The Empty Grave of Comrade Bishop” (The Washington Post)
“The Retrievals” (Serial Productions and The New York Times)
“You Didn’t See Nothin” (Invisible Institute and USG Audio)
Peabody Institutional Award: “Star Trek”
Inaugural Peabody Global Impact Award: WITNESS
Peabody Career Achievement Award: Mel Brooks
Peabody Trailblazer Award: Quinta Brunson
“Whether courageously documenting wars across the globe or cleverly bringing much needed smiles to our faces, the winners of the 84th Peabody Awards each crafted compelling and imaginative stories,” said Peabody Executive Director Jeffrey Jones in a statement as per Variety, adding, “Spanning a wide range of mediums and genres, they delivered enthralling projects that are worthy of our highest recognition.”
