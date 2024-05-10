2024 Peabody Award: 'The Bear', 'The Last Of Us', 'Reality', '20 Days In Mariupol' Among This Year's Winners

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors has announced the 34 winners selected to represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media throughout 2023. These winners were chosen unanimously by a panel of 32 jurors from a pool of over 1,100 entries spanning various platforms across various categories. Among the 34 total wins, HBO/Max leads with 7 awards, followed by PBS with 5, Amazon MGM Studios with 3, and The Washington Post and FX with 2 each.