Everyone has a different music taste; that’s one thing we can all agree upon. You might like hip-hop; I might prefer pop and rock. Yet, beyond the melodies lies a captivating narrative—the journey of artists who poured their heart and soul into creating these tunes for us. ‘Camden,’ a recently released docu-series on Disney+ Hotstar, delves into this enthralling tale, spotlighting the borough of the same name in London and its pivotal role in shaping some of the biggest British music artists of the past few decades.
‘Camden’: Story
The four-part docu-series highlights the untold narratives behind the rise of some of the globe’s most iconic artists. While their love for music is what they have in common, there’s also one more thing that brings them together: Camden Town. Through a blend of archival footage, observational filming, and intimate and candid interviews, these renowned musicians reflect on the town’s profound influence on their lives and careers, and how it gave them their big break. Throughout its episodes, you will be immersed in the experiences of these celebrated artists as they traverse the spectrum of memories—from their first local gigs to triumphant sold-out shows at arenas, navigating the highs and lows of nightlife, and experiencing a youth steeped in exploring music.
‘Camden’: Performances
‘Camden’ peels back layers to unveil the profound bond that the music industry shares with London’s alternate scene. Produced by Dua Lipa, who also lends her voice, this docu-series delves into Camden’s role as a cradle of innovative music, shaping artists who would later ascend to monumental success.
Notably, it highlights the connections of artists like Coldplay, Madness’ Suggs, Lil Simz, and Yungblud’s pathway to stardom. As the documentary unfolds, you will be amazed by how many famous stars are associated with this place. The neighbourhood has played a big part in shaping the careers of music superstars such as Amy Winehouse, Oasis, The Libertines, Lauren Laverne, and Bob Vylan, who ended up becoming the rebels of Camden. Enter American hip-hop stars, who came to Camden looking for creative freedom – The Roots, Black Eyed Peas, and Public Enemy – and found huge commercial success, along with Mark Ronson, Gilles Peterson, Norman Jay, and Soul II Soul. Additionally, with a focus on Dua Lipa, Carl Cox, Sister Bliss, Boy George, Nile Rodgers, Rusty Egan, The Blessed Madonna, and Eliza Rose, we see how Camden shaped club culture in the country.
Each artist has their own unique connection to the suburb. In the interviews, they mostly share their personal impressions, and it’s amazing to see how the same place can hold such different meanings for so many. While most of them highlight the fact that the energy in the place is unlike anywhere else in the world, it’s Amy Winehouse’s first manager, Nick Shymansky, who sheds light on the darker side of the music scene, offering a different perspective. Overall, some discussions are entertaining, but they could become repetitive and shallow at times.
‘Camden’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The docu-series seamlessly captures the lively vibe of Camden and the famous artists who started their careers at its venues. While it’s interesting to hear the stories of many of these talented musicians, what truly captivates your attention is how director Asif Kapadia has wonderfully managed to include so many people in each of the episodes. Additionally, it’s delightful to see how each episode explores the area’s significance for various music genres and how musical preferences have evolved over time.
It’s established that numerous musicians have settled and gained a following in Camden, mainly due to its abundance of gig venues and its reputation for being countercultural. So, the underlying issue arises—What is the origin of its rebellious atmosphere? How did the music culture become so prominent here? By rushing to cover everything in four episodes and skipping much of the area’s history, it misses a chance to explore the role various socio-economic factors would have played out in its establishment.
Visually, the show is pleasant and colourful to the eye. We’re taken to different iconic venues of the area like The Dublin Castle, The Good Mixer, The Jazz Café, and Camden Palace, which provided the aforementioned artists a platform to showcase their versatility. Alongside this, we’re guided through the bustling and busy streets of the neighbourhood; the way it has been captured on camera ensures you’re immersed in its infectious energy through the other side of the screen. Whether it’s the interviews in studios or the high-quality archival videos, Camden’s life is well-documented. While the editing maintains a fast pace to retain your attention, the episodes are loosely themed because they keep jumping between decades and artists. While it can be confusing at times, it adds to the thrill and excitement. And since it’s a musical docu-series, undoubtedly, the tunes used are perfect for the entire theme and setting.
‘Camden’: Cast & Crew
Director: Asif Kapadia
Cast: Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Suggs, Little Simz, Nile Rodgers, Yungblud, Boy George, The Black Eyed Peas, The Roots, Mark Ronson, Oasis, The Libertines, among many others
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Duration: 4 episodes, approx. 45 mins each
Premiere Date: May 29, 2024
Genre: Musical Docu-Series
Language: English
‘Camden’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
Whether you’re hailing from Camden or just a music lover, there’s so much to learn from this docu-series. ‘Camden’ offers a vibrant exploration into the heart of the music scene, showcasing the borough’s profound influence on some of the biggest British artists and providing you with a means to learn more about the artists you grew up cherishing. Through a mix of archival footage and candid interviews, the docu-series captures the chaotic energy of Camden and celebrates its diverse music culture. It surely emerges as a must-watch for music enthusiasts, and who knows, it could possibly end up as a powerful source of inspiration for many aspiring musicians.