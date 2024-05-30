Visually, the show is pleasant and colourful to the eye. We’re taken to different iconic venues of the area like The Dublin Castle, The Good Mixer, The Jazz Café, and Camden Palace, which provided the aforementioned artists a platform to showcase their versatility. Alongside this, we’re guided through the bustling and busy streets of the neighbourhood; the way it has been captured on camera ensures you’re immersed in its infectious energy through the other side of the screen. Whether it’s the interviews in studios or the high-quality archival videos, Camden’s life is well-documented. While the editing maintains a fast pace to retain your attention, the episodes are loosely themed because they keep jumping between decades and artists. While it can be confusing at times, it adds to the thrill and excitement. And since it’s a musical docu-series, undoubtedly, the tunes used are perfect for the entire theme and setting.