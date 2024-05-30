'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 Teaser Review: The Hargreeves Siblings Are Back For One Last Adventure

Accompanied by the iconic tune of ‘The Final Countdown,’ the 1 minute 56 seconds teaser depicts the siblings navigating this unfamiliar timeline with their usual chaos and squabbling, all while recognizing the significance of their familial ties and accepting the love they have for each other. In the aftermath of Season 3, where the siblings lost their superpowers due to a complete universe reset, there are glimpses of hope amidst the powerlessness in the upcoming season. For instance, Viktor emits an orange glow from his hands, Ben demonstrates the use of his tentacles and Five’s time jumps are purple. Towards the end, the teaser hints at Reginald potentially assuming the role of the antagonist, whom the siblings must face in their last adventure. But it’s also seen that the siblings will embark on a rescue mission before regaining their powers, as suggested by Allison. With constant bickering, dramatic moments, and ‘one final timeline,’ the season will showcase one final adventure.