Hollywood

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 Teaser Review: The Hargreeves Siblings Are Back For One Last Adventure

Comprising of six episodes, 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix from August 8.

Netflix
'The Umbrella Academy' Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Netflix has released the first trailer of the highly-anticipated Season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy.’ Following multiple seasons of dramatic turns and near-apocalyptic events, the popular comic book adaptation is set to conclude with its forthcoming fourth instalment.

Accompanied by the iconic tune of ‘The Final Countdown,’ the 1 minute 56 seconds teaser depicts the siblings navigating this unfamiliar timeline with their usual chaos and squabbling, all while recognizing the significance of their familial ties and accepting the love they have for each other. In the aftermath of Season 3, where the siblings lost their superpowers due to a complete universe reset, there are glimpses of hope amidst the powerlessness in the upcoming season. For instance, Viktor emits an orange glow from his hands, Ben demonstrates the use of his tentacles and Five’s time jumps are purple. Towards the end, the teaser hints at Reginald potentially assuming the role of the antagonist, whom the siblings must face in their last adventure. But it’s also seen that the siblings will embark on a rescue mission before regaining their powers, as suggested by Allison. With constant bickering, dramatic moments, and ‘one final timeline,’ the season will showcase one final adventure.

Watch the trailer for Season 4 as shared by Netflix right here:

In the gripping teaser, the Hargreeves siblings will face their most formidable adversary, and doing that without their powers will be no easy feat. As we see glimpses of some siblings wielding their powers, it leaves you curious to find out whether the rest of the siblings will be getting back their powers too. The teaser expertly captures the dynamic chemistry and frenetic energy of the siblings, which hasn’t changed at all. If anything, this might just be the closest we will see them all together. With many heart-warming reunions, the show promises an epic showdown that will deliver both thrilling as well as emotional moments.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore will be reprising their roles, alongside Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross, who will join the original cast for the last season.

Comprising of six episodes, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix from August 8.

