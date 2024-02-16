After keeping fans on their toes for long, Netflix has released the much-awaited update about the fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy.’ The streaming giant took to their Instagram and shared the premiere date of the fourth season. Along with the update, they also shared some posters and fans are ecstatic.
Taking to their Instagram, Netflix shared a series of posters from ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and gave the audience a glimpse of what is to follow in the final season of the superhit show. The pictures feature the prominent cast that includes the iconic characters – Viktor, Luther, Diego, Lila, Allison, Klaus, Ben, Five, and Sir Reginal Hargreeves. Sharing these pictures, the OTT giant wrote, “hello: february 15, 2019 goodbye: august 8, 2024 the final season of THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY is coming.”
Take a look at the announcement of the final season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ here.
The post has fetched over 420K likes. Fans are excited but also heartbroken knowing that this will be the last season of the show. Reacting to the update, one fan said, “Why is Diego’s the only umbrella that is up in the air help I’m scared.” A second fan commented, “I WILL NEVER SAY GOODBYE TO THEM, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THE BEST CAST AND THE BEST SERIES FOR ME (I'M CRYING).” A third fan wrote, “Best show literally!! Why they gotta end it.”
‘The Umbrella Academy’ stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Ritu Aray, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Justin H Min, Aidan Gallagher, and Colm Feore. The fourth season will stream on Netflix from August 8 onwards. Unlike the 10-episode format that the show has always followed, this season will debut with six gripping episodes.