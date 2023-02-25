Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross Join 'The Umbrella Academy' Final Season

Home Art & Entertainment

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross Join 'The Umbrella Academy' Final Season

Actors Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross will star in the fourth and final season of Netflix's superhero drama series 'The Umbrella Academy'.

The Umbrella Academy 4
The Umbrella Academy 4 Netflix

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 5:39 pm

Actors Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross will star in the fourth and final season of Netflix's superhero drama series 'The Umbrella Academy'.

Real-life husband and wife Offerman and Mullally will play Drs Gene and Jean Thibedeau, a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.

Cross will play Sy Grossman, an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.

Production on the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is currently underway in Toronto. As previously announced, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles.

Former 'Will & Grace' star Mullally can currently be seen in Starz's Party Downand will next be seen in Percy Jackson & The Olympians on Disney+.

Cross most recently teamed with Bob Odenkirk to develop Guru Nation, a docu-style comedy. His recent TV credits include Station Eleven and What We Do in the Shadows.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nick Offerman Megan Mullally David Cross The Umbrella Academy The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Netflix Netflix India Netflix Original
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch MUFC Vs NUFC Live

When And Where To Watch MUFC Vs NUFC Live

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure