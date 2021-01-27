January 27, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Elliot Page, Emma Portner Announce Divorce

Elliot Page, Emma Portner Announce Divorce

Their split comes over three years after they announced their surprise marriage just after New Year's in 2018.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Elliot Page, Emma Portner Announce Divorce
@elliotpage/Instagram
Elliot Page, Emma Portner Announce Divorce
outlookindia.com
2021-01-27T12:19:10+05:30

Hollywood actor Elliot has filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner after three years of being together. 

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the pair said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old actor came out as transgender in December. Portner was vocal in expressing her support for the actor.

"We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends," the couple added. According to Page Six, Page filed for divorce in a Manhattan court.

Their split comes over three years after they announced their surprise marriage just after New Year's in 2018.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans For Love Post Wedding With Natasha Dalal

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Los Angeles Gays-Bisexuals-Lesbians and Transgendered (LGBT) Hollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos