'Hierarchy' To 'Agents Of Mystery': Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing In June That Will Keep You Hooked

Starring Lee Jung-eun, Jung Eun-ji and Choi Jin-hyuk, the series chronicles the challenges of a young woman as she grapples with unemployment, only to undergo a baffling transformation where she inhabits the body of a fifty-year-old during the day and reverts to her youthful self at night. Releasing on June 15, it will be available to stream on JTBC, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST).