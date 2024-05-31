K Drama

'Hierarchy' To 'Agents Of Mystery': Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing In June That Will Keep You Hooked

Here's a list of all the new releases in June from South Korean makers, and where and when you can watch them.

From intriguing thrillers to heart-warming romance and everything in between, the South Korean entertainment industry continues to dazzle viewers worldwide with its diverse array of content. So, once again, get ready to immerse yourself in a wave of captivating storytelling and dynamic performances as some highly-awaited K-Dramas are premiering this summer.

‘The Player 2: Master of Swindlers’

Starring Song Seung-heon, Lee Si-eon, Tae Won-suk, Oh Yeon-seo and Jang Gyu-ri, the series revolves around a group of skilled con artists, who embark on daring heists, targeting the affluent and corrupt by stealing money obtained through nefarious activities. Releasing on June 3, it will be available to stream on tvN, with episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 (KST).

‘Hierarchy’

Starring Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, Kim Jae-won, Ji Hye-won, and Lee Won-jung, the series is set in Jooshin High School, where only those chosen at birth are allowed to attend, and with the unexpected entry of a transfer student, chaos unfolds and forms an exciting story of love, friendship, and revenge. Releasing on June 7, it will be available to stream on Netflix.

‘My Sweet Mobster’

Starring Uhm Tae-goo, Han Sun-hwa and Kwon Yul, the series narrates a story filled with twists and turns between a gangster-turned-CEO, who tries to hire gangsters in his company in hopes for their redemption, and a YouTuber who creates content targeted at children. Releasing on June 12, it will be available to stream on JTBC, with episodes airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 (KST).

‘Miss Night and Day’

Starring Lee Jung-eun, Jung Eun-ji and Choi Jin-hyuk, the series chronicles the challenges of a young woman as she grapples with unemployment, only to undergo a baffling transformation where she inhabits the body of a fifty-year-old during the day and reverts to her youthful self at night. Releasing on June 15, it will be available to stream on JTBC, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST).

‘Scandal’

Starring Han Chae-young, Han Bo-reum and Choi Woong, the series delves into the demise of a renowned female CEO of a prominent company, gradually unveiling a web of betrayal, conspiracy, romance, and vengeance that surrounds the circumstances of her death. Releasing on June 17, it will be available to stream on KBS2, with episodes airing every Monday and Friday at 19:50 (KST).

‘Agents of Mystery’

Starring Lee Yong-jin, Lee Eun-ji, John Park, Hyeri, Kim Do-hoon, and Karina, the mysterious variety show will see these characters embark on a journey to investigate and solve peculiar cases that defy scientific explanation. Releasing on June 18, it will be available to stream on Netflix.

‘DNA Lover’

Starring Choi Si-won, Jung In-sun, Lee Tae-hwan, and Jung Yoo-jin, the series follows a genetic researcher, who, after a string of failed relationships, discovers her perfect match through genes. Releasing on June 22, it will be available to stream on TV Chosun, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 (KST).

‘The Whirlwind’

Starring Kim Hee-ae and Sol Kyung-gu, the series portrays the intense clash between a determined Prime Minister intent on eradicating corruption and a Deputy Prime Minister of the economy who vehemently opposes the former’s agenda. Releasing on June 28, it will be available to stream on Netflix.

Which K-Drama are you looking forward to the most? Share your thoughts with us.

