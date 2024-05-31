The opening scene of the film is a captivating voiceover that presents three different perspectives on uncovering the truth in solving a case, which is what will draw you in because it builds up the hype around a good murder mystery. However, as the scenes progress, you will realize that the film has nothing new to offer you except for many culprits. If anything, it tries too hard to hold onto your attention by adding some ‘humorous’ lines, but even that falls flat. Fortunately, devoid of subplots, the narrative stays singularly fixated on unravelling the mystery surrounding Albert’s demise. However, the process of finding out the murderer is laughable and poorly written from the outset, like for instance, none of the investigating officers follow the basic protocol we’ve seen in other movies. Yes, the premise is something we’re all familiar with, but its execution doesn’t enhance the entire viewing experience.