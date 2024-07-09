Popular Korean girl band, BLACKPINK, had found itself in a soup recently. A few weeks ago, a video of Jennie vaping as she got dressed went viral on social media. The singer and actor was called out for vaping in the presence of her crew and she was questioned about the impact her actions would have on the minds of her younger audience. Reacting to this row, Jennie’s agency has released a statement.
Jennie’s agency – ODDATELIER – has responded to the viral video and the criticism faced by their artist. They issued a statement and apologized to the staff in the video and her fans. They wrote, “Hello. This is OA Entertainment. We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on the 2nd.”
The agency continued, “Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected. We apologize to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future. Thank you.”
Take a look at the statement here.
The statement has fetched over 19K likes. Reacting to the statement, fans showered their support on Jennie and praised her for apologizing for her mistake. One fan said, “Thank you for addressing this matter promptly. We hope that you will be more open to fans' feedback as well. We are here to support Jennie and we can only maximize these efforts with effective communication and promotion.” A second fan wrote, “No need to apologize. We’re just hoping that your team will listen to us too. We love you. Thank you.” A third fan commented, “Jennie, you're too cool for this world. Keep thriving.”
The viral video showed Jennie seated on a chair holding and using a vape pen as she got dressed. She was surrounded by her staff while getting ready. On the work front, Jennie made her Hollywood debut with The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol.’