Popular South Korean actor, Song Joong Ki, is expecting his second child. The rumours had started floating on social media much earlier, however, the actor confirmed this news through his agency. Unlike the first time, Joong Ki did not reveal the due date or the gender of his child this time.
Song Joong Ki’s agency – HighZium Studio, confirmed the news that the actor is expecting his second child with his wife, Katy Louise Saunders. In a statement shared by the agency to Star News, the agency said, “Song Joong-ki and his wife are pregnant with their second child. It is difficult to confirm the timing of birth or the gender of the child as these are private matters.”
The couple had shared the gender and the due date when they were expecting their first child. The news has left fans elated for the actor. Many fans took to social media to pour in their love for the actor. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “So happy for you Joongki...Congratulations to beautiful parents.” A second fan mentioned, “He's in the best life now, congratulation Joongki & Katy.” A third fan wrote, “My baby having babies.”
The actor is known for keeping his life away from the cameras. He welcomed his first child last year. He shared a glimpse of his son and wrote, “I finally met my baby here in Rome, my wife’s hometown. He is a healthy son. I am so grateful that both the baby and mom are healthy and happy, and I am taking care of my family very happily. I think this is the most precious gift that has come to my wife and I, whose biggest dream has been to have a happy family for the rest of our lives. I think this good day has come thanks to the support of many people. Thank you.”