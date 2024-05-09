K Drama

Watch: Former Couple Song Joong-ki And Song Hye-kyo Attend The Same Event For The First Time Since Divorce

In June 2019, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo announced their divorce, and since then, it's the first time they appeared under the same roof.

Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo Photo: X
The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards took place in Seoul, South Korea on May 7, drawing numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry. Among the star-studded attendees, all attention was drawn to the duo of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki. While the actress attended the event to present nominations and awards, the actor found himself in the spotlight as a nominee for Best Supporting Actor.

Notably, the former celebrity couple was spotted under the same roof for the first time since their divorce in 2019. Although the actors, who were widely recognized as the Song Song couple during their relationship, appeared to have not crossed paths, a video seemingly confirmed that the ‘Vincenzo’ actor was in the audience when Song Hye-kyo took the stage.

For the unversed, ‘The Glory’ actress handed over the Best Actress Award to Lee Hanee for ‘Knight Flower.’ As the cameras panned towards the winner to capture her reaction, an observant fan spotted Song Joong-ki in the frame, confirming that he was indeed watching Song Hye-kyo’s presentation.

What captured attention wasn’t the celebration among Lee Hanee and her colleagues, but rather Song Joong-ki’s somewhat ‘stiff’ expression in the background. Initially, he gazed attentively toward the stage, but it was only after a moment that the actor began to clap and turned to his colleague beside him with a smile.

Watch here:

Videos of the actors from the awards show have become widely shared, but it’s still unclear if the exes actually met there. The idea of the two being in the same place caused a lot of excitement on social media, and fans were hoping to see them interact. In fact, according to reports from Sina, the keyword ‘Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki Attend Baeksang 2024’ became one of the most popular topics on Weibo, with over 70 million views.

The story of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki began when they met on the set of the highly-acclaimed K-Drama, ‘Descendants of the Sun’ in 2016. Their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance, leading to a highly publicized wedding in October 2017. However, they eventually separated and divorced in 2019.

