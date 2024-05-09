Watch: Former Couple Song Joong-ki And Song Hye-kyo Attend The Same Event For The First Time Since Divorce

Videos of the actors from the awards show have become widely shared, but it’s still unclear if the exes actually met there. The idea of the two being in the same place caused a lot of excitement on social media, and fans were hoping to see them interact. In fact, according to reports from Sina, the keyword ‘Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki Attend Baeksang 2024’ became one of the most popular topics on Weibo, with over 70 million views.