K Drama

2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: '12.12: The Day' And 'Moving' Take Home Grand Prizes, 'My Dearest' And 'Exhuma' Score Big

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was organized on May 7. Check out the full list of winners here.

X
'2.12: The Day', 'Moving', 'My Dearest', 'Exhuma' Photo: X
info_icon

The 60th edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards was held at COEX, Seoul on May 7, 2024, at 5 PM (KST). Hosted by Shin Dong-yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo-gum, the star-studded event was broadcast live on JTBC and Prizm for audiences worldwide.

The award ceremony aimed to celebrate outstanding achievements in film, television, and theatre by the use of strict evaluation. The nominations were announced on April 8 with ‘Exhuma’ leading the film category with eight nods, and in the television category, ‘Moving’ led with seven nods.

The night was graced by most of the nominees. Anticipation was high to see Kim Soo-hyun, Lee Do-hyun, Kim Hung-seo and Song Joong-ki. Furthermore, Lee Yi-dam, Lee Si-woo, Lee Jong-won, Kim Seon-ho, Joo Min-kyung, Go Yoon-jung, Ryu Seung-ryong, Lee Hee-joon, Go Min-si, Ahn Jae-hong, Krystal Jung, Lee Yi-kyung, Namgoong Min, Kim Go-eun, Choi Min-sik, Yoo Jae-suk, Um Jung-hwa, among many others also attended the special event.

Now, with the award ceremony coming to an end, here’s a compiled list of winners.

TV/Drama

Grand Prize: 'Moving'

Best Drama: 'My Dearest'

Best Entertainment Show: 'Adventure By Accident 2'

Best Educational Show: 'Japanese People Ozawa'

Best Director: Han Dong-wook - 'The Worst of Evil'

Best Screenplay: Kang Full - 'Moving'

Best Technical Achievement: Kim Dong-shik, Im Wan-ho - 'Whales and I' (Camera)

Best Actor: Nam Goong-min - 'My Dearest'

Best Actress: Lee Ha-nee - 'Knight Flower'

Best Supporting Actor: Ahn Jae-hong - 'Mask Girl'

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye-ran - 'Mask Girl'

Best New Actor: Lee Jung-ha - 'Moving'

Best New Actress: Jeon Yu-na - 'The Kidnapping Day'

Best Male Entertainer: Na Young-seok

Best Female Entertainer: Hong Jin-kyung

Films

Grand Prize: Kim Sung-su - '12.12: The Day'

Best Film: '12.12: The Day'

Best Director: Jang Jae-hyun - 'Exhuma'

Best New Director: Lee Jeong-hong - 'A Wild Roomer'

Best Actor: Hwang Jung-min - '12.12: The Day'

Best Actress: Kim Go-eun - 'Exhuma'

Best Supporting Actor: Kim Jong-soo - 'Smugglers'

Best Supporting Actress: Lee Sang-hee - 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan'

Best New Actor: Lee Do-hyun - 'Exhuma'

Best New Actress: Kim Hyung-seo - 'Hopeless'

Best Screenplay: Yoo Jae-sun - 'Sleep'

Best Technical Achievement: Kim Byung-in - 'Exhuma' (Sound)

Gucci Impact Award: 'The Dream Songs'

Theatre

Baeksang Theatre: Miin – 'To My Son'

Best Acting: Kang Hae-jin (Actress) - 'To My Son'

Best Newcomer: Lee Cheol-hee (Director) - 'A New Movement in an Old Tradition: Blind'

Special Awards

Prizm Popularity Award (Female): IVE's An Yu-jin

Prizm Popularity Award (Male): Kim Soo-hyun

Congratulations to all the winners!

