2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: Shin Dong-yup, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum To Reunite As Hosts For The 6th Time

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards is set to be held at COEX in Gangnam, Seoul, on May 7 at 5 PM KST.

The 60th edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards is on the horizon, and fans are eagerly awaiting the reunion of Park Bo-gum, Bae Suzy, and Shin Dong-yup, who will be taking over the hosting duties for the event for the 6th consecutive year. The confirmation came on April 15 that these three popular stars will be hosting the prestigious awards, yet again.

Since the 50th edition of the awards, Shin Dong-yup has hosted the ceremony every year except for 2017 (which was hosted by Park Joong-hoon), marking this year as his 10th year as a host for the event. Renowned as the country’s leading MC for adeptly handling live events, comedian Shin Dong-yup’s humour and wit is expected to entertain audiences.

Likewise, popular actress Bae Suzy will continue her hosting duties for the ninth consecutive year since the 52nd edition, further cementing her status as an ‘icon of Baeksang Arts Awards.’ Her consistent and adaptable hosting style is expected to make a notable impression once again.

Lastly, renowned actor Park Bo-gum also marks his sixth year as a co-host, heightening anticipation. Known as the ‘face of Baeksang,’ he creates a welcoming atmosphere at the ceremony by interacting with the audience and extending heartfelt congratulations to the nominees and winners.

The organizing committee of the prestigious awards remarked, “The three MCs add up to a total of 25 years of hosting experience [at the Baeksang Arts Awards]. Now, they boast chemistry in which they can communicate just by looking at each other’s eyes. This year is even more meaningful as it is a monumental year celebrating [the awards ceremony’s] 60th anniversary.”

This year’s ceremony is set to be held at COEX in Gangnam, Seoul, on May 7 at 5 PM KST, with live broadcasting being done by JTBC. The star-studded night assures to be an unforgettable experience, while highlighting the best of the best in the Korean entertainment industry.

