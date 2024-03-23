'Wonderland': Park Bo-gum, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, Bae Suzy, Gong Yoo, Tang Wei's Movie Confirms Premiere In June

After a lengthy wait, ‘Wonderland’ is finally scheduled to release in theatres.
On March 22, reports surfaced that the upcoming film is in talks to have a premiere in June. Soon after, the distributor of the film, ACEMAKER MOVIEWORKS, confirmed the same, and stated, “We are currently preparing to release ‘Wonderland’ in June and have already initiated marketing preparations.”
The movie narrates the tale of individuals using the Wonderland service, which enables users to reconnect with their loved ones that they may not see again, by reconstructing them using big data and artificial intelligence. The sci-fi, fantasy movie is helmed and written by Kim Tae-yong.
But why this movie has garnered significant buzz is due to its star-studded cast.
Park Bo-gum, Bae Suzy, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, and Chinese actress Tang Wei are starring in main roles. Notably, the filming for the same completed before Bo-gum’s military enlistment in August 2020, but its release date remained uncertain until now.
Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum will be taking on the role of a young couple in their twenties who lose the ability to communicate in real life when the latter’s character falls into a coma.
Jung Yu-mi and Choi Woo-shik will be portraying characters who control the events unfolding within the simulated reality of Wonderland.
Gong Yoo, in a special appearance, will play a man in his 40s who misses his deceased wife, portrayed by Tang Wei, who is also a woman in her 40s.
In supporting roles, the film will see Son Kyung-won and Jeon Su-ji. Another special appearance will be made by Choi Moo-sung, which has only added on to the anticipation for what’s to come.
Previously, the film was slated for a release in May 2024. However, due to conflicts, the release date was postponed by a month. While the exact date of release hasn’t been announced yet, it’s only a matter of time when it will be revealed. Subsequently, there are discussions about a potential global premiere through an OTT release.