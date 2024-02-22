Coming to the roles, Choi Woo-shik is set to portray the character Go-kyum, an extras actor-turned-film critic, who has immense love for movies, and aspires to watch every film to ever exist. He crosses paths with Kim Moo-bi, portrayed by Park Bo-young, and is intrigued by her name which sounds like ‘movie.’ Moo-bi, who is driven by a love-hate dynamic with her father prioritizing films over her, steps into the film industry out of curiosity. Despite her desire for a quiet and peaceful life, meeting the notably vibrant Go-kyum brings unexpected changes into her life.