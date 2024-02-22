Art & Entertainment

Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, Jeon So-nee, Lee Jun-young Roped In To Star In A Romantic Comedy K-Drama 'Melo Movie'

The multi-starrer K-Drama, 'Melo Movie,' will provide a glimpse into the complex lives of different individuals.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 22, 2024

Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, Jeon So-nee, Lee Jun-young Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After releasing its slate for the upcoming ventures of this year, Netflix Korea has announced the crafting of yet another star-filled drama, titled ‘Melo Movie.’ The drama is set to bring together known faces on a single screen. Starring Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, Lee Jun-young, Jeon So-nee in lead roles, the upcoming drama has K-Drama enthusiasts thrilled.

‘Melo Movie’ is anticipated to explore the lives of young individuals who are accustomed to putting up a facade of well-being at all times, even in the midst of challenges. Despite their big aspirations, they feel incomplete and worn out due to personal struggles and hardships.

While from the face of it, it looks to be a dark story. However, it is a comical romance penned by Lee Na-eun, the scriptwriter of the Woo-shik starrer ‘Our Beloved Summer.’ The drama will be helmed by renowned director Oh Choong-hwan, who has previously worked on much-acclaimed dramas like ‘Start-Up’ and ‘Hotel del Luna’ to name a few.

Coming to the roles, Choi Woo-shik is set to portray the character Go-kyum, an extras actor-turned-film critic, who has immense love for movies, and aspires to watch every film to ever exist. He crosses paths with Kim Moo-bi, portrayed by Park Bo-young, and is intrigued by her name which sounds like ‘movie.’ Moo-bi, who is driven by a love-hate dynamic with her father prioritizing films over her, steps into the film industry out of curiosity. Despite her desire for a quiet and peaceful life, meeting the notably vibrant Go-kyum brings unexpected changes into her life.

Additionally, Lee Jun-young will take on the role of Hong Si-joon, a composer who knows he’s a genius and doesn’t shy away from showing it off. On the other hand, Jeon So-nee will play Si-joon’s former lover and professionally, scriptwriter named Son Joo-ah.

Netflix has also recently treated fans to a glimpse of the script reading of ‘Melo Movie’ which showcases the cast. The first photo showcases the entire cast, smiling and posing together. The second image is of lead stars, Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik, with the third one being of Lee Jun-young and Jeon So-nee.

As of now, no release date has been announced yet and more updates are highly-awaited!

