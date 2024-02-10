The camera work, led by Park Se-soong, has really stood out. The use of extreme slow motion in numerous fight sequences seems to have emerged as a distinctive choice. There are various clever scene transitions, often with the effective use of match cuts with parallel lines of dialogue, objects, or actions or even people. But what stood out more has been the editing done by Kim Woo-il. The abrupt cutaways and brisk, seamless shifts from one scene to another have heavily contributed in making the show a visual treat. As far as the music composition is concerned, you can expect Dalpalan to have done an equally well done job as his work on ‘The Wailing.’ The eerie music has enhanced the spooky ambiance of the show. The music not only increases the suspense but also puts forth irony in the choice of tunes used.