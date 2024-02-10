Derived from the Naver Webtoon penned by Kkomabi, ‘A Killer Paradox’ is swiftly gaining attention from audiences around the globe within a day of its release. This show has already stood out, not only because of its lead star Choi Woo-shik, also for breaking free from the conventional episodic release approach of K-Dramas, and opting to release all eight episodes in one-go, creating a binge-worthy experience for viewers. So, let’s dive into how the show really is.
‘A Killer Paradox’: Story
Lee Tang (Choi Woo-shik) is an unhappy adult with big dreams and currently works at a convenience store, relying on his parents for support. One night, on his way home, he gets assaulted by a customer and ends up in a violent confrontation that leads to murder. This incident triggers a nerve in him, which starts a series of unintentional killings that eventually become intentional. Lee Tang starts to believe he has a supernatural ability to identify and punish wrongdoers. Meanwhile, Detective Jang Nan-gam (Son Suk-ku) suspects Lee Tang’s involvement in these murders and begins pursuing him, only to get entangled more and more, leading to personal losses and more killings. The narrative goes on with the suspense of whether Lee Tang can get out of this cat-and-mouse chase with the Detective or if he will become a victim of his own doings.
‘A Killer Paradox’: Performances
First off, Choi Woo-shik truly carried forward the narrative; effortlessly injecting his undeniable charisma into the character of a distressed college student plunged into an unseen world of mystery and peril. Through this series, he has, once again, proven that he’s one of the top-tier actors in the Korean entertainment industry. His adaptability shines as he put his emotions, actions, and facial expressions to best use to vividly portray the various shifts in Lee Tang’s life, which was astonishing to witness.
After watching him embody various characters, ranging from criminal to Government officials, it was wonderful to see Son Suk-ku as a police officer, Jang Nan-gam, that too, seamlessly complementing Choi Woo-shik’s character. His portrayal is steadfast, displaying an unwavering commitment to justice, and he stands out as a tenacious detective with a sharp, witty edge, and convincing expressions. Not only that, his ability to embody the character of the Detective is commendable, adding to a list of varied characters he had played over the years.
Extra brownie points have to be given to Lee Hee-joon, who played Song Chon, and Kim Yo-han, who played Roh Bin, for effectively pouring their emotions all over the screen, without overdoing it. Though they both have revenge running through their veins, they have portrayed it in two different ways, drawing a fine line between what differentiates them from one another.
‘A Killer Paradox’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The show, ‘A Killer Paradox,’ sees a lot of ups-and-downs in emotions and storylines. Though the basic premise is evident from the first episode, the plot doesn’t follow a linear narrative. It does get confusing to keep track at times, and you might find yourself rewinding at some places, because with each episode, the show explores new ideas, moving away from the previous ones. Even the dialogues are straight to the point, often with funny one-liners and zingers. Thanks to the genius of Kim Da-min, the show takes on a casual and cool approach despite a heavy focus on serious matters.
Under the guidance of Lee Chang-hee, recognized for his successful works such as ‘The Vanished’ and ‘Hell Is Other People,’ this latest creation utilizes each and every moment of its runtime to unfold the eye-opening narrative. The storytelling not only focuses deep into Tang’s character but also provides insights into his victims, unraveling their varying degrees of crimes. The direction is dynamic, with a beautiful transformation of Tang going from becoming an ordinary worker to a vigilante hero. The series sticks very closely to the original webtoon’s story, making it to be a faithful adaptation, instead of twisting and turning the narrative as a whole.
The camera work, led by Park Se-soong, has really stood out. The use of extreme slow motion in numerous fight sequences seems to have emerged as a distinctive choice. There are various clever scene transitions, often with the effective use of match cuts with parallel lines of dialogue, objects, or actions or even people. But what stood out more has been the editing done by Kim Woo-il. The abrupt cutaways and brisk, seamless shifts from one scene to another have heavily contributed in making the show a visual treat. As far as the music composition is concerned, you can expect Dalpalan to have done an equally well done job as his work on ‘The Wailing.’ The eerie music has enhanced the spooky ambiance of the show. The music not only increases the suspense but also puts forth irony in the choice of tunes used.
‘A Killer Paradox’: Cast & Crew
Director: Lee Chang-hee
Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Yo-han, Hyun Bong-sik, Nam Jin-bok
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 8 episodes, 45 minutes to 63 minutes
Premiere Date: February 9
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery
Language: Korean
‘A Killer Paradox’: Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘A Killer Paradox’ is 100% a great weekend binge, especially if you are someone who enjoys action-packed thrillers. It has blended dark humour and intense action sequences in the backdrop of a gripping detective narrative. With the way the Choi Woo-shik starrer concluded with a loose ending, leaving it up to your imagination to make up the plot in your head, it appears as though Season 2 might be underway. Overall, it was a good, edge-of-the-seat one-time-watch. I will go with 3.5 stars.