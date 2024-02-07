Gong Yoo’s Father Dies At 78: ‘Squid Game’ And ‘Train To Busan’ Star Grieves The Loss Of His Dad

It’s a sad day for the entire Korean film and music fraternity. Gong Yoo’s father died on February 5, and the announcement was made by the management agency of the star just a few hours back. It has taken fans of Gong Yoo into a state of mourning. Gong Yoo’s father was just 78. The cause of death, however, hasn’t been revealed as of yet.
As per reports the mortal remains are kept currently at the funeral hall of Asan Hospital, which is located on Seoul, South Korea. Gong Yoo and the entire family is said to be attending the funeral procession which will be held on February 8. Reports also suggest that the funeral rites will be performed at 5:20 AM KST. Only after that the burial will take place. The burial will happen at Sian Family Memorial Park. The star, along with his entire clan, is said to be in present for the entire proceedings.
For the unversed, Gong Yoo is one of the most popular actors coming from South Korea. He has been part of shows like ‘Squid Game’ and also films like ‘Train To Busan’, which have attained worldwide fame and success.
As soon as the news was out on social media, people from all over the world started pouring in with messages of condolences. Fans flooded social media with thoughtful messages for the star and the family. “May he rest in peace. Hope Gong Yoo and his family stay strong in this moment of sadness (sic),” wrote one user. “Oh no!! I hope he and his family are doing ok (sic),” added one more fan. Another fan went on to write, “Omg how strange I just rewatched Coffee Prince today RIP (sic).”
We offer our heartfelt condolences to Gong Yoo and the entire family.