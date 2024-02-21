Jung Yu-mi To Return To Small Screens After 4-Year Hiatus, To Star Opposite Ju Ji-hoon In A Romantic Drama

A broadcasting official disclosed on February 21 KST that Jung Yu-mi and Ju Ji-hoon have officially accepted roles in an upcoming romantic K-drama, which is being created by acclaimed writer Lim Ye-jin and under the direction of Park Joon-hwa. The news of the cast being confirmed has ignited anticipation among fans, who can expect some heartwarming emotions with the love-centric narrative.
Initially called ‘Love on a Single Log Bridge,’ the makers of the drama are presently in discussions for a new title. The storyline revolves around a man and a woman, who loved each other deeply when they were 18 years of age, but were separated because their families never approved of their relationship.
In the forthcoming drama, Jung Yu-mi portrays Yoon Ji-won, who crosses paths with her high school sweetheart, Seok Ji-won, played by Ju Ji-hoon. Unfortunately, during their youth, a serious and intense misunderstanding puts an end to their love story. They reunite some 15 odd years later and confront various challenges in an effort to rekindle their love, defying fate while doing so.
The anticipation for this project is surging because it will mark the ‘Train to Busan’ actress’ comeback to the small screen after a four-year hiatus since her lead role in Netflix’s ‘The School Nurse Files’ back in 2020. As for renowned actor, this upcoming show will mark his comeback to the romance genre after more than a decade, considering he was last seen in such a genre in MBC’s ‘Princess Hours’ in 2006, which was also his debut leading role. Fans are undoubtedly super stoked to see the pair sharing screen space.
Presently, the production team is in the process of finalizing details related to the drama.
As for their other projects, Ju Ji-hoon will also be seen in ‘Project Silence,’ ‘Blood Free,’ ‘Light Shop,’ and ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.’ Jung Yu-mi, on the other hand, will next be seen in ‘Wonderland,’ ‘When the Day Breaks,’ and ‘Jinny’s Kitchen 2.’