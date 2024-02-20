Go Min-si In Talks To Replace BTS' V In 'Jinny's Kitchen 2'? Here's What We Know

When the news of popular variety show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ coming back for a second season surfaced, with excitement, there was also one question in the minds of the viewers – who would be the cast of the show?
As previously revealed, a representative from tvN announced that Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi, and Choi Woo-shik are set to reprise their roles in the second season. However, the show also starred BTS’ vocalist V. Given that he is currently serving in the South Korean Army, fulfilling his mandatory military duties, the question of who would replace him in the upcoming show arose.
Now, as per a report by STARNEWS dated February 20, renowned actress Go Min-si might be the one to take his place as a new intern.
It is reported that the ‘Sweet Home’ actress received an offer to play a part in the upcoming season of the variety program. The filming is set to take place in March in Iceland, and negotiations about her schedule are currently underway alongside discussions with the makers of the show. The 29-year-old talented star is expected to take on the role of the youngest intern on the team, bringing a vibrant energy to the upcoming season just as V did in the first season.
In response to these reports, a source from tvN briefly commented, “Please understand that we cannot confirm for the sake of a safe and smooth filming schedule.” Even CJ ENM chose to keep details under wraps during their conversation with STARNEWS, stating, “Please check the information on the broadcast.”
As for Go Min-si, who made her debut in the Korean entertainment industry in 2017 with ‘My Sassy Girl,’ will also be seen next in the third season of ‘Sweet Home’ as well as take on the main role in the upcoming psychological-thriller drama, ‘The Frog.’