The series is poised to have a captivating storyline, which revolves around two pension owners existing in two different time periods. In the past, Gu Sang-jun, played by Yoon Kye-sang, manages a motel, while in the present, Jeon Yeong-ha, played by Kim Yun-seok, oversees a pension. Faced with similar incidents occurring, the two men opt for entirely different courses of action. However, the latter’s life begins to take a turn for the worse when Yoo Sung-ah, portrayed by Go Min-si, shows up as a guest and creates a significant commotion with her obsession over the place. Meanwhile, Officer Yoon Bo-min, played by Lee Jung-eun, is a whole new character, who solves violent cases as if they were mere games.