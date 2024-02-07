After completing his military service, Chanyeol is making his highly-anticipated comeback with the upcoming mystery thriller ‘The Frog.’ The EXO member is returning to television, with reports about his role in the thrilling series surfacing.
In response to these reports, his agency, SM Entertainment shared, “It is true that Chanyeol will star in the Netflix series ‘The Frog.’”
The series is poised to have a captivating storyline, which revolves around two pension owners existing in two different time periods. In the past, Gu Sang-jun, played by Yoon Kye-sang, manages a motel, while in the present, Jeon Yeong-ha, played by Kim Yun-seok, oversees a pension. Faced with similar incidents occurring, the two men opt for entirely different courses of action. However, the latter’s life begins to take a turn for the worse when Yoo Sung-ah, portrayed by Go Min-si, shows up as a guest and creates a significant commotion with her obsession over the place. Meanwhile, Officer Yoon Bo-min, played by Lee Jung-eun, is a whole new character, who solves violent cases as if they were mere games.
As for Chanyeol, his role has been kept under wraps. It is only known that the character he plays is extremely crucial to the narrative.
The EXO vocalist made his acting debut through the film ‘Salut d’Amour’ in 2015 and went on to star in various films and shows including ‘So I Married an Anti-fan,’ ‘High Kick!,’ ‘Secret Queen Makers,’ ‘The Box’ to name a few. He will be returning to the small screens in six years since ‘Memories of the Albambra.’
Directed by Mo Wan-il, who was awarded the Best Director at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, ‘The Frog’ is eagerly-awaited by fans. Scheduled for a release in the latter half of the year, the drama will be available to stream worldwide through Netflix, providing a pleasant cinematic experience for viewers.
However, no official release date has been announced yet.