Upon its debut on tvN in May 2023, ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ swiftly captured the hearts of viewers, establishing itself as a beloved show that seamlessly weaves together elements of delectable Korean cuisine, warm camaraderie, and rich cultural experiences. Today, on February 15, the network has delighted fans by revealing that the highly-anticipated season 2 of the show is now in the midst of filming, generating a wave of excitement that spans across global audiences.
A representative, close to the development, told various media outlets, “It’s true that filming for ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ season 2 is under way.” The rep then went on to add, “Please understand that we cannot disclose more specific information such as the location of filming for everyone’s safety. Please wait until the new season premieres to learn about the cast lineup as well.” However, as per SPOTV News, it’s stated that the shoot will be taking place someplace in Iceland.
A spin-off to the reality series ‘Youn’s Kitchen,’ ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ centers on popular actor Lee Seo-jin as he embarks on the venture of establishing his own restaurant in a foreign land of Bacalar, Mexico. The series follows him, managing the restaurant, as he introduces contemporary and popular Korean dishes to a diverse array of international customers.
Alongside him, the cast of Season 1 featured ‘Concrete Utopia’ actor Park Seo-joon, ‘Train to Busan’ stars Choi Woo-shik and Jung Yu-mi and BTS’ vocalist V. While it is not known whether any of the above-mentioned names will be starring in the upcoming season, it’s confirmed that V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, will not be a part of it as he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military services.
The distinctive concept and compelling plot of the show has made it a must-watch for food enthusiasts and K-drama enthusiasts. Especially, in the realm of culinary entertainment, ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ has etched out a unique niche, wherein we get to see renowned artists show-off their cooking skills.
Till the time the second season brings forth new dishes and preferably some familiar faces, viewers can watch ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ and its spin-off mini-show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen: Team Building,’ on Amazon Prime Video.