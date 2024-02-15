A representative, close to the development, told various media outlets, “It’s true that filming for ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ season 2 is under way.” The rep then went on to add, “Please understand that we cannot disclose more specific information such as the location of filming for everyone’s safety. Please wait until the new season premieres to learn about the cast lineup as well.” However, as per SPOTV News, it’s stated that the shoot will be taking place someplace in Iceland.