IU, Park Bo-gum To Star In Upcoming Drama ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’; Netflix Shares First Script Reading Pics

In the role of Ae-soon, IU embodies a vibrant and free-spirited individual with a heart of gold. Despite encountering numerous obstacles, she remains optimistic. She aspires to become a poet, and doesn’t shy away from expressing her emotions. Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum takes on the character of Gwan-sik, a dedicated and hardworking individual. While he’s of opposite nature to Ae-soon, his silent and pure-hearted love for her is unwavering.