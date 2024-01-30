After a long wait, Netflix has officially confirmed the upcoming K-drama that will feature singer-actress IU and renowned actor Park Bo-gum in lead roles. The announcement was made on January 30 KST, and has garnered excitement among fans because of the stellar cast and intriguing narrative.
IU, Park Bo-gum To Star In Upcoming Drama ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’; Netflix Shares First Script Reading Pics
IU and Park Bo-gum will make acting comebacks with this upcoming Netflix series.
Titled ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines,’ the upcoming web series is written by Lim Sang-chun known for ‘Fight for My Way,’ and directed by Kim Won-seok, who will be working with IU for the first time after their collaboration on ‘My Mister.’
Written in the Jeju dialect, the Korean title translates to ‘You Have Done Well.’ The drama will narrate the adventurous life tales of an ambitious Ae-soon (played by IU) and a stern Gwan-sik (portrayed by Bo-gum), born on Jeju Island in the 1950s.
In the role of Ae-soon, IU embodies a vibrant and free-spirited individual with a heart of gold. Despite encountering numerous obstacles, she remains optimistic. She aspires to become a poet, and doesn’t shy away from expressing her emotions. Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum takes on the character of Gwan-sik, a dedicated and hardworking individual. While he’s of opposite nature to Ae-soon, his silent and pure-hearted love for her is unwavering.
The drama will see IU and Park Bo-gum in main roles. IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, boasts a diverse filmography including ‘Hotel Del Luna,’ ‘Dream,’ ‘Broker’ to name a few. On the other hand, Park Bo-gum has starred in ‘Record of Youth,’ ‘Hello Monster,’ ‘Reply 1998’ among many others.
Apart from these two, the K-drama will also see pivotal roles played by Moon So-ri, known for ‘Queenmaker’ and Park Hae-joon, who starred alongside IU in ‘My Mister.’
Netflix Korea took to social media to confirm this cast, by sharing first script reading pics. Have a look here:
However, only this much has been revealed about the coming-of-age drama. It’s slated for a release sometime this year only on Netflix.