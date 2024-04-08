2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: 'Moving', 'A Killer's Paradox', 'Exhuma,' '12.12: The Day' Nominated, Check Out The Full List

The Baeksang Arts Awards recognize excellence in film, television, and theatre in South Korea. Regarded as one of the nation's most prestigious entertainment honours, the nominations for the same have been unveiled.
Selected by a panel of 60 industry experts, the nominations for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards were revealed via the ceremony's official website. Candidates were chosen from television shows, OTT programs, and films aired or released between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.
The award ceremony is set to take place on May 7 at 5 PM KST at Coex Hall D in Seoul, and will also be aired live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC 4.
Take a look at the nominations below:
TV/Drama:
Best Drama:
'The Good Bad Mother'
'Moving'
'Revenant'
'My Dearest'
'Daily Dose of Sunshine'
Best Director:
Park In-je - 'Moving'
Lee Myung-woo - 'Boyhood'
Lee Chang-hee - 'A Killer's Paradox'
Jung Ji-hyun - 'Lies Hidden in My Garden'
Han Dong-wook - 'The Worst of Evil'
Best Actor:
Kim Soo-hyun - 'Queen of Tears'
Nam Goong-min - 'My Dearest'
Ryu Seung-ryong - 'Moving'
Yoo Yeon-seok - 'A Bloody Lucky Day'
Im Si-wan - 'Boyhood'
Best Actress:
Ra Mi-ran - 'The Good Bad Mother'
Ahn Eun-jin - 'My Dearest'
Uhm Jung-hwa - 'Doctor Cha'
Lee Ha-nee - 'Knight Flower'
Lim Ji-yeon - 'Lies Hidden in My Garden'
Best Supporting Actor:
Ryu Kyung-soo - 'The Bequeathed'
Ahn Jae-hong - 'Mask Girl'
Lee Yi-kyung - 'Marry My Husband'
Lee Hee-jun - 'A Killer's Paradox'
Ji Seung-hyun - 'Korea-Khitan War'
Best Supporting Actress:
Kang Mal-geum - 'The Good Bad Mother'
Shin Dong-mi - 'Welcome to Samdal-ri'
Yeom Hye-ran - 'Mask Girl'
Lee Jung-eun - 'A Bloody Lucky Day'
Joo Mi-kyung - 'Behind Your Touch'
Best New Actor:
Kim Yo-han - 'A Killer's Paradox'
Lee Si-woo - 'Boyhood'
Lee Shin-ki - 'The Worst of Evil'
Lee Jung-ha - 'Moving'
Lee Jong-won - 'Knight Flower'
Best New Actress:
Go Yoon-jung - 'Moving'
Kim Hyung-seo - 'The Worst of Evil'
Yuna - 'The Kidnapping Day'
Lee Yi-dam - 'Daily Dose of Sunshine'
Lee Han-byul - 'Mask Girl'
Best Screenplay:
Kang Full - 'Moving'
Kim Eun-hee - 'Revenant'
Bae Se-young - 'The Good Bad Mother'
Lee Nam-gyu, Oh Bo-hyun, Kim Da-hee - 'Daily Dose of Sunshine'
Jeon Go-eun, Im Dae-hyung - 'LTNS'
Best Technical Direction:
Kim Dong-shik, Im Wan-ho - 'Whales and I' (Camera)
Yang Hong-sam, Park Ji-won - 'Revenant' (Art)
Lee Seok-geun - 'Korea-Khitan War' (Costume)
Lee Sung-kyu - 'Moving' (VFX)
Ha Ji-hee - 'The Matchmakers' (Art)
Best Variety Show:
'I Am SOLO'
'The Community'
'A Clean Sweep'
'Adventure By Accident 2'
'Pinggyego'
Best Educational Show:
'Whales and I'
'Popularity Planning for Low Birth Rate'
'Japanese People Ozawa'
'Unsustainable Earth'
'1980, Rochon and Chauvel'
Best Male Entertainer:
Kian 84
Na Young-seok
Yoo Jae-suk
Calm Down Man
Tak Jae-hoon
Best Female Entertainer:
Kim Sook
Ahn Yu-jin
Lee Soo-ji
Jang Do-yeon
Hong Jin-kyung
Films:
Best Film:
'Cobweb'
'Noryang: Deadly Sea'
'12.12: The Day'
'Concrete Utopia'
'Exhuma'
Best Director:
Kim Sung-soo - '12.12: The Day'
Kim Han-min - 'Noryang: Deadly Sea'
Ryu Seung-wan - 'Smugglers'
Uhm Tae-hwa - 'Concrete Utopia'
Jang Jae-hyun - 'Exhuma'
Best New Director:
Kim Chang-hoon - 'Hwaran'
Park Young-joo - 'Citizen of a Kind'
Yoo Jae-sun - 'Sleep'
Lee Jeong-hong - 'A Wild Roomer'
Jo Hyun-chul - 'The Dream Songs'
Best Actor:
Kim Yoon-seok - 'Noryang: Deadly Sea'
Lee Byung-hun - 'Concrete Utopia'
Jung Woo-sung - '12.12: The Day'
Choi Min-sik - 'Exhuma'
Hwang Jung-min - '12.12: The Day'
Best Actress:
Kim Go-eun - 'Exhuma'
Ra Mi-ran - 'Citizen of a Kind'
Yeom Hye-ran - 'Smugglers'
Lee Ha-nee - 'Killing Romance'
Jung Yu-mi - 'Sleep'
Best Supporting Actor:
Kim Jong-soo - 'Smugglers'
Park Geun-hyung - 'Picnic'
Park Jung-min - 'Smugglers'
Song Joong-ki - 'Hwaran'
Yoo Hae-jin - 'Exhuma'
Best Supporting Actress:
Kim Sun-young - 'Concrete Utopia'
Yeom Jung-ah - 'Alienoid 2'
Yeom Hye-ran - 'Citizen of a Kind'
Lee Sang-hee - 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan'
Jung Soo-jung - 'Cobweb'
Best New Actor:
Kim Seon-ho - 'The Childe'
Kim Young-seong - 'Big Sleep'
Lee Do-hyun - 'Exhuma'
Jo Jong-hyuk - 'Iron Mask'
Hong Xa-bin - 'Hwaran'
Best New Actress:
Go Min-si - 'Smugglers'
Kim Hyung-seo - 'Hwaran'
Moon Seung-ah - 'A Hill of Secrets'
Oh Woo-ri - 'Hail to Hell'
Lim Seon-woo - 'Ms. Apocalypse'
Best Screenplay:
Park Jung-ye - 'Killing Romance'
Yoo Jae-sun - 'Sleep'
Lee Ji-eun - 'A Hill of Secrets'
Jang Jae-hyun - 'Exhuma'
Hong In-pyo, Hong Won-chan, Lee Young-jong, Kim Sung-soo - '12.12: The Day'
Best Technical Direction:
Kim Byung-in - 'Exhuma' (Sound)
Lee Mo-gae - '12.12: The Day' (Camera)
Jung Yi-jin - 'Cobweb' (Art)
Jin Jong-hyun - 'The Moon' (VFX)
Hwang Ho-gyun - '12.12: The Day' (SFX Makeup)
Gucci Impact Award:
'The Dream Songs'
'Greenhouse'
'The Hill of Secrets'
'Ms. Apocalypse'
'Citizen of a Kind'