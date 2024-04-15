'Exhuma' Surpasses 11.5 Million Moviegoers, Breaks Record Previously Held By 'Train To Busan'

The horror occult film, ‘Exhuma,’ featuring Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do-hyun, has only been breaking records ever since its release. Known for its unconventional narrative and a massively talented star-studded cast, the movie revolves around the occult practice, drawing significant attention. It premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in the Forum section on February 16, marking its international debut.
After having its theatrical release a few days later, on February 22, the film has since set several records. In addition to becoming the first occult horror movie to cross 10 million moviegoers, it has now surpassed the reign of the highly-acclaimed hit 2016 film ‘Train to Busan,’ which stars Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik, Ahn So-hee and Kim Eui-sung.
As per a report dated April 14, the recent blockbuster has surpassed the zombie apocalypse film’s record by attracting over 11.5 million moviegoers. Interestingly, ‘Train to Busan’ previously held the record with 11,567,816 viewers, but ‘Exhuma’ has now achieved 11,569,310 viewers, marking a significant feat.
Since less than two months of its release, the film has received viewers in millions. In its eighth weekend of release, ‘Exhuma’ dropped to the second position, with ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ ahead of it. It garnered $938,000, bringing its total cumulative earnings to $81.2 million. Additionally, the supernatural horror film earned $16.8 million in its opening weekend and has gone on to become the highest-grossing Korean film of 2024, as of February 29.
The film, as per its description on Wikipedia, “includes mystery and occult elements, and follows the process of excavating an ominous grave, which unleashes dreadful consequences buried underneath.” Written and directed by Jang Jae-hyun, audiences are highly-anticipating its global OTT release, so that viewers outside of South Korea too can witness the magic of this film.