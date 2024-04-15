'Exhuma' Surpasses 11.5 Million Moviegoers, Breaks Record Previously Held By 'Train To Busan'

Since less than two months of its release, the film has received viewers in millions. In its eighth weekend of release, ‘Exhuma’ dropped to the second position, with ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ ahead of it. It garnered $938,000, bringing its total cumulative earnings to $81.2 million. Additionally, the supernatural horror film earned $16.8 million in its opening weekend and has gone on to become the highest-grossing Korean film of 2024, as of February 29.