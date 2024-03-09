'Exhuma' Makes History; Becomes 1st Korean Occult Horror Film To Exceed 7 Million Moviegoers

This achievement is undoubtedly worthy of celebration. To commemorate the milestone, the film’s director Jang Jae-hyun posed for an all-smiles photo with the cast members, Choi Min-sik, Kim Jae-chul, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo Hae-jin. Unfortunately, Lee Do-hyun wasn’t a part of it as he’s currently fulfilling his mandatory military duties. However, a few days ago, he penned a heartfelt note when the film surpassed four million moviegoers.