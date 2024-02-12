‘12.12: The Day’ has emerged as one of the most-successful films in the Korean entertainment industry till date. On February 12 KST, the film’s investment distributor and production company, Plus M Entertainment and Hive Media Corp, respectively, issued an official statement which aims to bring attention to the unauthorized leak and illegal distribution of the movie’s video files.
They jointly announced, “We have identified that certain online users are sharing the ‘12.12: The Day’ video files using specific platforms and links. Such acts constitute a clear crime, infringing on copyright laws and the property rights protected by these laws. Plus M Entertainment and Hive Media Corp intend to hold those responsible for these illegal acts accountable and respond strongly.”
Advertisement
The statement continued to read, “We have commenced operations to identify those involved, including the original distributor, and those who have watched and shared the video files. We are closely monitoring the situation for any damages and will take appropriate measures depending on the extent of further damages. We urge an immediate halt to the distribution of illegal video files to prevent additional harm.”
Advertisement
Helmed by Kim Sung-su, the historical action drama film was released in 2023. Starring Hwang Jung-min, Jung Woo-sung, Lee Sung-min, Park Hae-joon and Kim Sung-kyun, the film is set against the real-life, historical backdrop of the military coup that took place on December 12, 1979, following the assassination of the South Korean President Park.
Advertisement
Since its theatrical release in November 2023, ‘12.12: The Day’ has achieved remarkable success, securing the position of the 6th most-watched Korean film. According to the Korean Film Council, the film has garnered an impressive audience of 13.11 million viewers, establishing itself as the highest-grossing Korean film released in the past year, which showcases its positive reception among audiences.