Lee Do-hyun Shares Picture From Military Duty, Pens A Note For Fans As 'Exhuma' Crosses Four Million Viewers

Lee Do-hyun's debut movie, 'Exhuma', has reached a new milestone. The actor took to his social media to share a note of gratitude for his fans.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
Lee Do-hyun Photo: X
Korean actor Lee Do-hyun is currently serving his country as a part of the mandatory military duty. Recently, his debut film ‘Exhuma’ surpassed four million watchers. The actor took to his social media to express his gratitude to his fans.

Taking to his Instagram, Lee Do-hyun shared a picture of him in his military uniform. The actor was holding a phone which had a picture where people were celebrating this milestone. He penned a sweet note for his fans. He wrote, “Hello, this is Lee Do Hyun! I'm sorry that I can only greet you in writing like this because I am currently carrying out my mandatory military service duties. When I saw the news reports about the response from moviegoers, I wanted to do what I could to share my joy with everyone, but then the next thing I know, I opened my eyes and it's surpassed 4 million moviegoers... I don't know how much more the numbers will rise, but for now, I want to sincerely thank everyone for your enthusiastic responses.”

Take a look at the post here.

The actor continued, “Right now, I am soldier Lim Dong Hyun, but next year, I will greet you again as a more mature version of actor Lee Do Hyun and deliver my words of gratitude in person. Once again, thank you so much for enjoying our film, 'Exhuma'! It's now the last of the chilly season before the flower blooms, so please be careful not to catch cold, and may your days be filled with happiness.”

Do-hyun made his debut with the popular television series – ‘Still 17’ – in 2018. ‘Exhuma’ was released in February this year. The movie is a mystery thriller, and it revolves around the events that take place after an ominous grave is exhumed.

