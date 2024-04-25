Gong Yoo In Talks To Star Opposite Song Hye-kyo For A Historical Drama Helmed By 'Coffee Prince' Director

Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo, two prominent figures in the South Korean entertainment industry, are set to collaborate on an upcoming K-Drama project.
Various reports, dated April 24, indicated that Gong Yoo is in talks to headline a new project written by acclaimed scriptwriter No Hee-kyung. Earlier, it was disclosed that Song Hye-kyo is also in positive discussions to join the cast of the drama as a lead role.
In response to these reports, a representative from the actor’s agency, Management SOOP, commented, “It is true that Gong Yoo has received an offer for No Hee-kyung’s new project. He is currently reviewing it.”
If reports are to be believed, the forthcoming project is considered to be a modern historical drama. Set against the backdrop of 1950s-80s in Korea, the show will portray the realistic scenes of individuals within the broadcasting industry. The series will illustrate the evolution of Korean show business, commencing with the arrival of the 8th US Army following the Korean War.
Furthermore, as of today, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that this period drama will be a huge project and has a massive production cost of about 80 billion KRW.
Noh Hee-kyung is known for her screenplay works on ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love,’ ‘Our Blues,’ and many more. Interestingly, she has previously worked with Song Hye-kyo in the highly-acclaimed 2008 drama ‘Worlds Within’ and then again in 2013 with ‘That Winter, The Wind Blows.’ Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-jung is known for her directorial skills in successful works like ‘Coffee Prince,’ which starred Gong Yoo. Additionally, the country’s renowned production powerhouse, Studio Dragon, will spearhead the project alongside the writer’s agency, GTist.
Additionally, the drama is reportedly planned to have a run of 20-24 episodes. Studio Dragon commented that the exact number of episodes and the production cost are yet to be determined. More details regarding the upcoming project will be revealed soon.