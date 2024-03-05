Ahead Of Women's Day, Here Are 5 Highest-Paid Korean Actresses Who Have Broken The Glass Ceiling

In the dynamic world of Korean entertainment, actresses continue to captivate audiences not only with their dynamic performances on screens but also with their rising influence on a global platform. As of this year, there are various recognized female actresses who have made a significant mark in the realm of entertainment, and have gone on to break pay parity shackles and are standing tall as one of the highest-paying actresses in South Korea.
Ahead of International Women’s Day, let’s have a look at the net worth of five actresses who are commanding top salaries in today’s day and age.
Lee Young-ae ($55 million)
Lee Young-ae is a renowned actress and model, who gained immense popularity through commercials before venturing into dramas and films. Her notable works include ‘Dae Jang Geum’ and ‘Lady Vengeance.’ In 2006, she made history as the first Korean actress to serve on the jury at the International Berlin Film Festival. Since 2007, she has been the global ambassador for LG Household & Health Care’s premium beauty brand, The History of Whoo. Additionally, in 2020, she was appointed as the ambassador for Ferragamo Eyewear.
Lee Ji-eun ($50 million)
Lee Ji-eun, more popularly known as IU, stands out as a prominent idol. Her remarkable success spans not only the acting industry but also the music industry. While she may not be the highest-paying actress, she sure is the wealthiest female K-Pop vocalist. Beyond her thriving music career, she has seamlessly transitioned into acting, leaving a lasting impact with diverse roles in drama series and films, including ‘My Mister’ and ‘Hotel del Luna,’ among others. Notably, she has been featured in advertisements for Samsung, and her association with prestigious brands like Gucci and New Balance showcases her stance and popularity on an international level.
Song Hye-kyo ($42 million)
Song Hye-kyo has, ever since her debut, mesmerized audiences with her extraordinary talent and versatility throughout her career. Renowned for her roles in romantic dramas, she has garnered a huge fan base internationally through ‘Autumn in My Heart,’ ‘Full House,’ ‘Descendants of the Sun,’ ‘The Glory’ along with ‘The Grandmaster,’ and ‘The Queens.’ Beyond her acting career, the actress has actively teamed up with various luxury brands such as Fendi, Chaumet, Bottega Veneta, LG, Hyundai, and SK Telecom.
Go Hyun-jung ($38 million)
Go Hyun-jung is a veteran actress, who recently made an impressive comeback to the industry. Known for her role in one of the highest-rated K-Dramas ever ‘Sandglass,’ the actress’ return couldn’t have made her fans any happier. Post her divorce, she regained her top star status with the success of ‘Queen Seondeok,’ ‘Daemul,’ and ‘Mask Girl.’ In 2010, she founded her talent agency, IOK Company. Not only that, she also penned a skincare-based book titled ‘Go Hyun-jung’s Texture’ the following year. Alongside, she set foot into the fashion industry with her brand, atti.k, which sells clothes, shoes, and bags, and also launched her own cosmetics line, koY.
Bae Suzy ($35 million)
Bae Su-ji, who goes by Bae Suzy, is a prime example of a successful transition from the music to the film industry. She gained fame as a former member of the girl group Miss A and then transitioned into acting, making her debut in the television series ‘Dream High.’ Later, she went on to appear in notable ventures like ‘Vagabond,’ ‘Start-Up,’ ‘Doona!,’ to name a few. She has also become one of the most sought-after endorsers, and has rightfully earned the title of ‘CF Queen’ for her various endorsement deals that range in cosmetics, apparel, basic commodities, and even luxury brands like Dior, Guess, and Lancôme.