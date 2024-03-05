Ahead Of Women's Day, Here Are 5 Highest-Paid Korean Actresses Who Have Broken The Glass Ceiling

Bae Su-ji, who goes by Bae Suzy, is a prime example of a successful transition from the music to the film industry. She gained fame as a former member of the girl group Miss A and then transitioned into acting, making her debut in the television series ‘Dream High.’ Later, she went on to appear in notable ventures like ‘Vagabond,’ ‘Start-Up,’ ‘Doona!,’ to name a few. She has also become one of the most sought-after endorsers, and has rightfully earned the title of ‘CF Queen’ for her various endorsement deals that range in cosmetics, apparel, basic commodities, and even luxury brands like Dior, Guess, and Lancôme.