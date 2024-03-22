Hyun Bin-Son Ye-jin Make A Rare Appearance; Joined By Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Song Joong-ki At MLB Seoul Series 2024

The power couple of the Korean entertainment industry, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, have been going strong ever since they tied the knot in 2022. The new parents, who met on the set of ‘Crash Landing on You,’ have maintained a low profile, especially after embracing parenthood. Now, the two recently made a rare public appearance. They were spotted attending the MLB Seoul Series 2024 game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 21.