Hyun Bin-Son Ye-jin Make A Rare Appearance; Joined By Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Song Joong-ki At MLB Seoul Series 2024

The power couple of the Korean entertainment industry, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, have been going strong ever since they tied the knot in 2022. The new parents, who met on the set of ‘Crash Landing on You,’ have maintained a low profile, especially after embracing parenthood. Now, the two recently made a rare public appearance. They were spotted attending the MLB Seoul Series 2024 game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 21.
Surprisingly, they weren’t alone. The couple was joined by ‘Goblin’ co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook, who are famous among fans for their never-ending bromance. Four of the biggest stars of the industry were seated together, so naturally the internet went into frenzy, with some even declaring it to be a “double date” moment. They were also seen sharing laughs and exchanging conversations with each other.
Fans were quick to respond to their unexpected meet-up. “Dongwook and Gong Yoo wearing matching couple shirts instead of binjin, they’re never beating the married allegations,” one fan wrote. Another tweeted, “Lee dong wook, Gong yoo, Hyun bin, Son ye jin all together in one frame??? like this has got to be the most powerful video to ever exist.” One netizen even expressed their desire to all of them collaborating on a venture together.
Not only that, the game was also attended by ‘Vincenzo’ star Song Joong-ki, who also made a rare appearance with his wife Katy Louise Saunders. According to reports, the new parents were guests at the game, invited by former MLB star Park Chan-ho, who threw the first pitch at the game’s opening.
Many netizens also drew comparisons between the two celebrity couples.
On March 20, the first day of the series, numerous celebrities were seen enjoying baseball alongside fans. K-Pop idol Cha Eun-woo, celebrity couple, Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, KBO infielder Hwang Jae-gyun and his wife, T-ara’s Jiyeon, as well as 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon were all spotted having a great time at the MLB Seoul Series. Interestingly, on March 18, Stray Kids’ Seungmin took to the mound for the ceremonial first pitch.