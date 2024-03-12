Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun's 'A Shop For Killers' To Be Renewed For Another Season? Here's What We Know

Adapted from a novel by Kang Ji-young, ‘The Killer’s Shopping List,’ the drama is an action-thriller which narrates the story of Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun). After the demise of her parents, she resides with her uncle Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook), who is the owner of a suspicious shopping mall that sells weapons. However, with her uncle’s sudden passing, Ji-an now inherits a perilous legacy and becomes the focal point of killers.