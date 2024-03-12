Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun's 'A Shop For Killers' To Be Renewed For Another Season? Here's What We Know

The K-drama series starring Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun in lead roles, which premiered in January 2024, is potentially in line for a much-anticipated sequel. ‘A Shop for Killers’ gained significant popularity among viewers, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a new season since the finale.
Presently, discussions are ongoing within the production team, and there is a high chance of the show making a comeback for another season. On March 12, a press conference was conducted by Disney+ to unveil their content line-up for this year. Shin Ah-reum, the head of the streaming platform’s Korean content, named ‘A Shop for Killers’ a successful drama, which kick-started the year.
The series garnered immense viewership worldwide, but especially in South Korea. Additionally, it has been confirmed that, given the show’s tremendous popularity, substantial discussions are underway regarding the production of another season. Shin Ah-reum briefly mentioned, “As expected, many people want Season 2 following the conclusion, so we are currently in close discussion at the moment.”
Adapted from a novel by Kang Ji-young, ‘The Killer’s Shopping List,’ the drama is an action-thriller which narrates the story of Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun). After the demise of her parents, she resides with her uncle Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook), who is the owner of a suspicious shopping mall that sells weapons. However, with her uncle’s sudden passing, Ji-an now inherits a perilous legacy and becomes the focal point of killers.
Other than the two, the massively star-studded cast also includes Seo Hyun-woo, Jo Han-sun, Park Ji-bin, Geum Hae-na, Lee Tae-young, Kim Jun-bae, Kim Min. Consisting of a total of 8 episodes, the series, with its fresh storyline and captivating characters, premiered on January 17, 2024, concluding with its final episode on February 7, 2024. The entire Season 1of the K-Drama is available to stream only on Disney+ Hotstar.