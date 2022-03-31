Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

'Crash Landing On You' Stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin Tie The Knot

After confirming their relationship in January 2021, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced the news of their wedding on February 10 through social media.

'Crash Landing On You' Stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin Tie The Knot
South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 1:55 pm

South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have tied the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday, their respective management agencies said.

Earlier, Hyun's agency VAST Entertainment shared that the wedding will be an intimate affair owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Today, actor Hyun Bin and actor Son Ye Jin are getting married and taking the first step as a married couple," the agency said in an Instagram post alongside the pictures of Hyun and Son's official wedding pictures.

After confirming their relationship in January 2021, the 'Crash Landing on You' stars announced the news of their wedding on February 10 through social media.

"We apologize for the fact that this dinner will be held privately due to the Corona situation, and we will inform you through the wedding photos of the two," it said.

Hyun's company also thanked fans of the popular couple around the world for their "congratulations and warm support for the new beginning of the two".

Son's agency MSTeam in a statement added, "Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received."

Interestingly, Son's ongoing drama series 'Thirty-Nine' will have its season finale today.

Hyun, 39, and Son, 40, co-starred in the 2018 action thriller film 'The Negotiation' and the global hit Korean drama 'Crash Landing on You' (2019). 

[With Inputs From PTI]

