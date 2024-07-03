'Dare To Love Me' Actress Lee Yoo Young Announces Marriage And Pregnancy

South Korean actress Lee Yoo Young of 'Dare to Love Me' is all set to embrace motherhood. Yes, you read it right! Lee Yoo Young is pregnant. The news has been confirmed by the actress' agency in a statement. On June 3, Young’s agency ACE FACTORY, in an official statement, revealed that the actress had a registered marriage with her non-celebrity husband in May this year and they are all set to welcome their first child. As per the statement, Lee Yoo is due in September.