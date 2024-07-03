'Dare To Love Me' Actress Lee Yoo Young Announces Marriage And Pregnancy

South Korean actress Lee Yoo Young of 'Dare to Love Me' is all set to embrace motherhood. Yes, you read it right! Lee Yoo Young is pregnant. The news has been confirmed by the actress' agency in a statement. On June 3, Young’s agency ACE FACTORY, in an official statement, revealed that the actress had a registered marriage with her non-celebrity husband in May this year and they are all set to welcome their first child. As per the statement, Lee Yoo is due in September.
As per soompi.com, the statement read: ''Hello,This is Lee Yoo Young’s agency ACE FACTORY. First of all, we would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has been watching and supporting Lee Yoo Young’s activities. We would like to deliver the marriage news of Lee Yoo Young. Lee Yoo Young registered her marriage with her non-celebrity husband in May of this year, and they have officially become a married couple.''
The agency also said that they became a married couple based on deep affection and trust for each other. As the delivery date is approaching, the couple has no plans for a separate wedding ceremony at this time.
The agency concluded the statement: ''We would appreciate your warm interest and congratulatory messages for Lee Yoo Young, who will embark on a new chapter in her life both as a wife and a mother.''
Lee Yoo Young made her acting debut in the 2014 film 'Late Spring.' Her most popular and loved show, 'Dare to Love Me', ended on July 2 KST. The 34-year-old actress appeared in several films, including 'Perhaps Love', 'The Treacherous,' 'Diva', and 'Marionette'. She also appeared in television dramas that include 'You Drive Me Crazy,' 'Your Honor,' 'Tunnel,' and 'Insider.'
We congratulate Lee Yoo Young on her married life and for going to be mom soon.