Amidst ongoing military service, BTS’ V has managed to pack a magnificent surprise for his fans. The artist is set to release his photobook which will give his fans a peek into his personal life. Titled ‘V TYPE 1’, the photobook will be filled with personal anecdotes and his pictures which will bring fans even closer to the artist.
On the midnight of June 25, BTS member V thrilled fans by announcing his upcoming solo release, ‘TYPE 1’. The monochromatic poster for the project showcases a blurred image of V, posed shirtless against a wall. At the top of the poster, lyrics from V’s debut self-composed song, ‘Scenery,’ which was released in January 2019, are added at the top. The artist is known for his mesmerizing visuals and soulful vocals.
Additionally, on June 26, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced that ‘V TYPE 1’ will be available in two versions – a photobook and a magazine. Sharing this announcement, the agency wrote, “Hello. We are excited to announce the release of the V TYPE 1 photobook. This photobook captures V’s moments of complete rest, revealing his comfortable and natural self as he takes a break from his busy schedule to enjoy some time alone.”
The announcement also mentioned that V had been involved in the planning and production of the 224-page photobook. Revealing more about the photobook, the announcement continued, “Not only will each chapter in the photobook help you learn more about V, or Kim Taehyung, in-depth, the photobook will serve as a precious addition to your collection, with included items such as a bookmark, a postcard set, and photo stickers that capture the adventurous vibes of travelling.”
In March, V released his first single after his military enlistment – ‘FRI(END)S,’ which was entirely in English. This came after his EP ‘Layover,’ which he had released in September 2023, shortly before he began his mandatory military duty.