BTS' V Shows Off His 'Wounds Of Glory' And Muscular Physique After Intense Military Training, Pens Note For Fans

V took to his social media to share his post-enlistment physique with his fans. He also shared a note.

Instagram
Kim Taehyung aka V Photo: Instagram
BTS’ V is currently enlisted in the military. Recently, the singer took to his Instagram to share pictures from his fitness journey. He shared pictures of his post-enlistment body on social media and surprised his fans. The pictures showed a bulked-up version of the singer where he flaunted his muscles. He showed off the muscular physique that he had developed while training as an elite Special Forces (SDT) soldier in the Military Police division.

Along with sharing pictures on Instagram, V also took to Weverse to address concerns about his back injuries. The singer referred to them as "Wounds of glory." This symbolized his pride in the rigorous training and hard work he underwent during his military training. Alongside these reflections, he also included snapshots of himself in casual attire. He also penned a note for his fans.

The note read, “Salute. How's everyone doing? I'm working out healthily, wearing a cool black uniform (SDT black ops uniform), and doing great training! When I came out for a little while for vacation, I celebrated Na PDs birthday and had a great time talking to friends about the military. Now, I am working out very hard and weigh 75kg, but since the soldiers of our unit have really great bodies, I have to work harder. I'll try. Bye.”

V's Instagram Story
V's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
Take a look at the Instagram Stories posted by V here.

V's Instagram Story
V's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
V's Instagram Story
V's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
V's Instagram Story
V's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
V's choice to join the Special Forces has recognition from his fans for his dedication to intense training as an Elite Trainee. His recent participation in a soccer match alongside his unit emphasized his strong commitment to military service, earning admiration from fans for his devotion to his country.  

