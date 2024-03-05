SimInvest Reveals The Rationale Behind The Unexpected Collaboration Of BTS' V With Jackie Chan For An Ad

The President Commissioner of the company, Ferita Lie, issued an official statement to Indonesian media outlet Antara News regarding V’s influence on the brand and the rationale behind his collaboration with Jackie Chan. “Over the last two years, SimInvest has grown rapidly thanks to the presence of V, who has a loyal fanbase among young people. However, we cannot stop introducing new things, which is why we chose Jackie Chan as the second BA, alongside V, to represent a more senior audience,” Lie said.