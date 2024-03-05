SimInvest Reveals The Rationale Behind The Unexpected Collaboration Of BTS' V With Jackie Chan For An Ad

BTS' V is back in the headline, and this time for an unexpected collaboration with legendary Jackie Chan. As fans celebrate the adorable advertisement they made for SimInvest, some are thanking the geniuses bringing these two legendary stars together on screen.
For those unversed, on March 1, an ad featuring these two legends was released for a stock and mutual fund investment platform called SimInvest, which is a subsidiary of Sinarmas Sekuritas, a company owned by one of Indonesia’s richest families.
The President Commissioner of the company, Ferita Lie, issued an official statement to Indonesian media outlet Antara News regarding V’s influence on the brand and the rationale behind his collaboration with Jackie Chan. “Over the last two years, SimInvest has grown rapidly thanks to the presence of V, who has a loyal fanbase among young people. However, we cannot stop introducing new things, which is why we chose Jackie Chan as the second BA, alongside V, to represent a more senior audience,” Lie said.
“We are optimistic that Jackie’s figure can be in line with our vision and mission to realize financial inclusion and investment in Indonesia that is more massive and globally competitive,” concluded Ferita.
With this, the Hong Kong actor, director and renowned stuntman has been officially roped in to represent SimInvest to appeal to an elderly audience. Meanwhile, BTS’ V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, kick started his second year as the global brand ambassador for the company.
As for the ad, fans still can’t keep calm. The 63-second ad emphasizes the concept that friendship knows no bounds, age, race, as portrayed by the two global icons. In the video, V indulges in a lavish lifestyle, eventually being joined by the 69-year-old star, post which the former proceeds to showcase his impeccable dance skills to Jackie, who reciprocates by teaching the idol some iconic kung-fu moves.
SimInvest has also revealed that there’s more activities in-store featuring Tae-hyung and Jackie Chan in the coming weeks.