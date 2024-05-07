Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim has managed to turn heads with her sensational Met Gala 2024 look. The K-pop star left her fans in shock as she wore a wrap-around blue dress that showed off her midriff. The scintillating outfit featured a long train draping from her shoulder as Jennie Kim made her second appearance at the Met Gala. She first attended the fashion event in 2023, and wore a vintage Chanel strapless white minidress at the time.
Evan Agostini/Invision/APAs soon as she graced the Met Gala red carpet, fans of Jennie Kim were left in awe and commented on her look. While one social media user wrote, “Everyone is calling her name “Jennie right here” for a picture this is just insane,” another commented, “Look how gorgeous she is.”
BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, on May 2, was seen leaving for New York City from South Korea’s Incheon airport, which made everyone speculate about her 2024 Met Gala appearance.
Meanwhile, at fashion's biggest night this year, the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year’s exhibit is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and guests were seen in outfits that gave a nod to the event’s “The Garden of Time” dress code. At Met Gala 2024, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya, are serving as co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour.
Coming back to Jennie Kim, she dropped an exciting music video with Zico last month. Jennie, one of the most popular K-pop artists, was seen lending her voice for the track titled ‘Spot’. Recently, she also launched her solo label Odd Atelier, while also remaining associated with BLACKPINK for group activities.