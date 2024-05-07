Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim has managed to turn heads with her sensational Met Gala 2024 look. The K-pop star left her fans in shock as she wore a wrap-around blue dress that showed off her midriff. The scintillating outfit featured a long train draping from her shoulder as Jennie Kim made her second appearance at the Met Gala. She first attended the fashion event in 2023, and wore a vintage Chanel strapless white minidress at the time.