Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra

Anaita, who had earlier styled the likes of Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla for the Met Gala, styled Isha for this year’s event, and shared the details of the iconic ensemble. The ace stylist revealed that Isha’s outfit took over 10,000 hours to complete, and mentioned, “Our garden of time. Isha is wearing a bespoke hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra. For this year’s Met Gala theme of ‘The Garden of Time’, Rahul and I set out to depict nature’s glorious and bountiful lifecycle in this custom look for Isha.”