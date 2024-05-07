Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra

Businesswoman Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, graced the Met Gala 2024 this year. A favourite at the prestigious fashion event, Isha opted for Met Gala 2024 this year, and we must say, she exuded the magic of floral elegance while complimenting the Met Gala 2024 official dress code ‘The Garden of Time’.
Ahead of her marking her presence at the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition at the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art titled ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’, Isha’s look was shared by Anaita on her Instagram account. With Isha’s ensemble, designer Rahul Mishra also made her debut at the prestigious Met Gala 2024, and celebrated India through its crafts and artisans.
Anaita, who had earlier styled the likes of Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla for the Met Gala, styled Isha for this year’s event, and shared the details of the iconic ensemble. The ace stylist revealed that Isha’s outfit took over 10,000 hours to complete, and mentioned, “Our garden of time. Isha is wearing a bespoke hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra. For this year’s Met Gala theme of ‘The Garden of Time’, Rahul and I set out to depict nature’s glorious and bountiful lifecycle in this custom look for Isha.”
Her look has intricate elements from Rahul’s past collections, including flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies, which were incorporated via distinct applique and embroidery techniques. “Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth. The magnificent look was intricately hand embroidered at Rahul Mishra’s ateliers across several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers,” Anaita added.
Isha accentuated her look with a clutch by Swadesh, which was crafted using the ancient Indian art forms of Nakashi and Miniature painting. Her Jade clutch bag featured an Indian Miniature painting created by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia, and the expressive painting, in turn, highlighted India’s national bird, the Mayura. Isha’s look was further wrapped up with traditional jewellery, consisting of lotus hand bracelets called haath pochas, parrot earrings and a flower choker designed by Viren Bhagat.
Apart from Isha, Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Mona Patel have graced the Met red carpet.