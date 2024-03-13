Viral Video: Rihanna Grooves On Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya With Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Orry

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash was held in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. Several pictures and videos from the star-studded event surfaced on social media, and they continue to go viral on social media despite the event being concluded two weeks ago.
Interestingly, global icon and singer Rihanna was among the several artists to perform at this three-day event, and we must say, she was one of the most loved celebrities attending the bash.
Now, a fresh video of her has been shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, on Wednesday, and it features her grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Chaleya from his film ‘Jawan’. Check out the video here:
In the video, Rihanna is seen matching steps on the chartbuster song as she enjoys a drink at an after-party. Dressed in a shimmery peach outfit with a hood, the actress seemed to be having a gala time and was all smiles. In the video, we also see glimpses of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, Orry, and soon-to-be bride Radhika.
Well, this is not the first video of Rihanna vibing to a Bollywood track. Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor shared a clip of herself dancing with Rihanna to her hit track ‘Zingaat’ on Instagram. The actress had captioned the video, “This woman is a goddess, stop it, goodbye.” Orry too had shared several pictures with Rihanna, and revealed that she loved his earrings.
The three-day extravaganza also saw an act by Bollywood’s three Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.