Indian celebs and global icons came under one roof at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif among others attended the three-day celebration at Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Ambanis also invited international singers like Rihanna and Akon to perform. Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal also performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash. Shah Rukh danced to his chartbuster 'Chammak Challo' from 'Ra.One' with Akon and he also shook a leg with Rihanna. The videos and pics have gone viral on social media.