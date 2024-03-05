Indian celebs and global icons came under one roof at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif among others attended the three-day celebration at Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Ambanis also invited international singers like Rihanna and Akon to perform. Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal also performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash. Shah Rukh danced to his chartbuster 'Chammak Challo' from 'Ra.One' with Akon and he also shook a leg with Rihanna. The videos and pics have gone viral on social media.
An unseen pic of SRK with Riri has been doing the rounds on social media. In the viral pic, the 'Pathaan' actor is seen flaunting his million-dollar smile with dimples as he poses with the 'Diamonds' singer. He was in a black suit and Rihanna was in a light pink dress. She kept her arm around SRK’s shoulder while posing.
Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan and Rihanna's pic here.
Earlier, another photo of the King Khan went viral on social media where he was seen dancing with Rihanna. One of SRK's fan pages claimed that the pop singer told SRK, "Love the Way You Do Chaiyya Chaiyya".
Rihanna's live performance was one of the major highlights of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. She was reportedly paid a whopping amount of Rs 74 crore.
On day 1 of the festivities, Shah Rukh danced to the 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. It was indeed a treat to see the three Khans grooving to the Oscar-winning song. Ram Charan also joined them on the stage. All four set the stage on fire with their electrifying dance moves.