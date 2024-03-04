Art & Entertainment

Here's Why Rihanna Had To Leave India Hours After Performing At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash, Promises To Return Soon

The first evening of the three-day event of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw a spectacular performance by singing sensation, Rihanna.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Rihanna Photo: X
The pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is all anyone can talk about. The three-day event has garnered attention not only domestically but also also internationally. While the guest list is filled with Bollywood stars and well-known personalities from all over the world, the standout moment of this lavish celebration was a performance by the globally renowned singer, Rihanna.

The singer delivered a private concert during the first day of the pre-wedding festivities on the night of Friday, March 1. The Barbadian singer’s energetic and vibrant performance had everyone at the event grooving and vibing. This marked Rihanna’s debut performance in India, and she reportedly charged a substantial amount of about Rs. 50 crore for her performance.

After her show, she immediately left the event and did not stay back for the rest two days of the event. On the way to the Jamnagar Airport, her best friend Melissa Forde held a live session on Instagram which featured her and Rihanna. During the live in the car, the 36-year-old expressed her love for the country and briefly explained why she had to depart swiftly.

During the live, the singer covered her face and asked Melissa, “Is this live for real?” She then exclaimed her love for India and made a promise to come back soon. “I had the best time in India. I only had two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because my kids are (unclear audio). I have to come back.” While the audio wasn’t all that clear, it appears that the reason was her kids, RZA Athelaston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, waiting for her back home.

As for her electrifying performance, she sang many of her hit songs. She even thanked the host family, the Ambanis, for inviting her and even poured in congratulatory wishes to the newly-engaged. She said, “Thanks to the Ambani family, I’m here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations.”

Alongside her show, a video of her dancing with Janhvi Kapoor to ‘Zingaat’ also went viral. Not only that, she also posed with and hugged paparazzi at the airport, which gained traction online too.

Many fans are now eager for her to hold a concert sometime in the near future in India.

Rihanna At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Festivities - Instagram
Rihanna Lights Up Jamnagar With Her Electrifying Performance At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

