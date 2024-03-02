Rihanna Lights Up Jamnagar With Her Electrifying Performance At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

The Ambani family organised the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and his Radhika Merchant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, starting from March 1 until March 3. A slew of Bollywood celebs marked their presence, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, and several others. However, it was international pop star Rihanna, who managed to light up Jamnagar with her first ever performance in India.
Rihanna’s energy at the event was palpable as she performed her chart-topping hits, and forced everyone to dance to her tunes. The audience too was thrilled to see Rihanna grace the stage, as she sang some of her greatest hits, including ‘Pour it Up’, ‘Wild Things’, and ‘Diamonds’, among others.
She looked stunning in a neon-green glittering dress, and even extended warm wishes to the couple. However, she ended up mispronouncing Radhika’s name. She started off the show, and said, “Good evening everyone. It is my honour to be here tonight. I have never been to India. And thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight. Anant and Radiki (Radhika), thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations. How many of you believe in love?”
The Ambani family, including Mukesh, Nita, Shloka, Isha, Akash and soon-to-be married couple Anant-Radhika, eventually joined Rihanna on stage, and danced with her.
Post the show, Rihanna was clicked at the airport on Saturday morning as she left India. At the airport, she interacted with the photographers stationed outside. “The show was best,” she said before heading towards the airport. She even posed with the photographers and the security personnel.
Meanwhile, talking about the celebrations in Jamnagar, Anant’s mother Nita Ambani said, “I wanted the celebrations to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds.” Anant and Radhika will get married in July in Mumbai.