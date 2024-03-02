Rihanna Lights Up Jamnagar With Her Electrifying Performance At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

She looked stunning in a neon-green glittering dress, and even extended warm wishes to the couple. However, she ended up mispronouncing Radhika’s name. She started off the show, and said, “Good evening everyone. It is my honour to be here tonight. I have never been to India. And thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight. Anant and Radiki (Radhika), thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations. How many of you believe in love?”