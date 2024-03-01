Rihanna Hits Back At A Troll With A Sassy Reply Who Joked About Her Enormous Luggage For The Ambani Wedding

Rihanna has come down to Jamnagar, Gujarat. The reason she is there is the Ambani wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. People knew since long that Rihanna had been invited to perform at one of the wedding festivities. What shocked people was a video of her luggage. The number of boxes that were pulled by carts was just too hard to imagine for the audiences all over. What happened next?
Well, the video went viral within second and people were asking as to what is Rihanna bringing in for the performance. The luggage itself seemed like a train in itself. Check out the video right here:
So, among the many trolls who had questions or rather mocked the amount of luggage that Rihanna had brought along with her, was one troll who asked, “What she bring with her? A folding house? (sic).”
This was just the tip of the iceberg and Rihanna couldn’t take it anymore. She decided to hit back and slam the troll with her sass. She playfully replied to the troll, “The stage couldn’t fit in my carryon (sic)”. Not just this, Rihanna also put a ‘shrugging’ emoji along so as to show the trolls that their comments didn’t bother her at all.
Here’s what Rihanna commented:
Well, if you are the queen of sassy replies, this was always in the coming. Rihanna is not one of those celebs who would taking any comment lying down. She shoots down trolls with her funny retorts and that’s one of the many things that people love about Rihanna.
Talking of the Ambani wedding, celebrities from all over the world have reached Jamnagar for the wedding of the year. For the next couple of days, you’ll be constantly flooded with pictures, videos, reels and whatnot from the most glamorous wedding of the year.