The Ambani clan is set to host another star-studded event this year. They are set to kickstart Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. As the guests start arriving in the city, one of the guests that has turned heads is Rihanna. The ‘Umbrella’ singer is set to perform at the pre-wedding celebration for a whopping amount.
As reported by DailyMail, the Ambanis have got Rihanna onboard to perform at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The report mentioned that the singer is being paid £5 million (Rs 52 crore) to perform at the event. The report also added that the entire cost of the celebration comes to £120 million, with the catering alone costing them £20 million.
Rihanna arrived in Jamnagar and videos of her at the airport flooded social media. But what also caught everyone’s eye was the luggage she brought along with her. Previously, at Isha Ambani’s wedding, the Ambanis had roped in Beyonce which also cost them a significant amount.
Ahead of the pre-wedding celebrations, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukherjee, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Atlee, Ayan Mukherji, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and more are set to grace their presence. Apart from these Bollywood celebrities, influential CEOs like Bill Gates, Gautam Adani, and Kumar Mangalam Birla are also speculated to attend the celebrations.
The celebrations kickstarted in Jamnagar on Thursday with Anant Ambani feeding 51,000 people in Jamnagar. The festivities will continue for several days.