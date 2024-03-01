For those caught unaware, Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities are slated to start from today and will go on till Sunday, March 3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who announced their pregnancy recently, are also in Jamnagar to join the festivities. Upon reaching Jamnagar, Ranveer and his lady love met with a huge crowd who were there to catch a glimpse of them.