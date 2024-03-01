Art & Entertainment

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan’s Luggage Grabs Eyeballs As He Reaches Jamnagar With Aryan Khan, Suhana

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremonies, Shah Rukh Khan and his family reached Jamnagar on Thursday.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 1, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan With His Family In Jamnagar Photo: Viral Bhayani
Shah Rukh Khan reached Jamnagar, Gujarat on Thursday evening for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. He was joined by his children Aryan, Suhana, Abram and wife Gauri Khan. The entire Khan family flew out of Mumbai and were clicked exiting the Jamnagar airport. They were escorted by a team of security personnel and a convoy of Rolls Royce cars as they arrived to join Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.

However, it was SRK’s luggage that caught everyone’s attention. A video of his luggage, with ‘SRK’ emblazoned on it, has grabbed attention on social media. Several fans commented on it. One wrote, “Even his suitcases have their own swag.”

Nonetheless, it was SRK, Gauri and Suhana, who were spotted sharing a vehicle and ‘The Archies’ actress waved at the paparazzi, who’s stationed at Jamnagar for the biggest global celebrities attending the festivities. Meanwhile, SRK’s sons Aryan and Abram were seen in the other car with Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani Gurnani. Abram too smiled at the paps. 

For those caught unaware, Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities are slated to start from today and will go on till Sunday, March 3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who announced their pregnancy recently, are also in Jamnagar to join the festivities. Upon reaching Jamnagar, Ranveer and his lady love met with a huge crowd who were there to catch a glimpse of them. 

Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash will see global pop sensation Rihanna performing. Other global personalities attending the event include Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

Coming to Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their baby girl Raha and Neetu Kapoor are in Jamnagar for the festivities. So are Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor among others.

Shah Rukh Khan

