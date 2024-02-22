The Ambanis are set to host another grand wedding in their family. Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12. The wedding will take place in Mumbai. Ahead of the opulent wedding, the Ambani clan will be hosting the pre-wedding festivities. Latest reports reveal that Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates have been invited to these ceremonies.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to kickstart their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The festivities are set to start on March 1 and will continue till March 3. Reports have revealed that a lot of guests from all across the globe are invited to the ceremonies.
As reported by the Economic Times, the pre-wedding function will see a host of global CEOs from some of the well-known brands in the world. It has been reported that these people have been invited to the function in Jamnagar by Mukesh Ambani and his family - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Microsoft Founder Bill Gates, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, EL Rothschild Chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Bank Of America Chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Blackstone Chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Lupa Systems CEO James Murdoch, Hillhouse Capital founder Zhang Lei, BP Chief Executive Murray Auchincloss, Exor CEO John Elkann, and Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt.
The pre-wedding festivities will start with a traditional Gujarati Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony. This Gujarati ritual involves offering the Kankotri wedding invitation to the gods as a sacred request for blessings. The celebrations in Jamnagar will be organized at the Ambani farmhouse.
Radhika and Anant Ambani got engaged in January this year.