Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Reportedly Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at the Ambani Jamnagar residence, just some time ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. As per a report in India Today, the much-loved couple headed to Gujarat for the pre-wedding celebrations and dance rehearsals of Anant and Radhika. It is believed that the two will be giving a special performance on their romantic numbers at the pre-wedding bash.
The event, as per the pre-wedding invitation card floated online, would take place at their Jamnagar residence starting from March 1 to 3. Anant is Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son. The two were clicked with Akash Ambani in Jamnagar. Watch the video here:
As per the source, the pre-wedding functions of Anant and Radhika will start off from March 1, 2024 and will conclude on March 8. However, both Ranbir and Alia have returned from Jamnagar now, and were clicked at the Mumbai airport.
Last month, the pre-wedding invitation that went viral, read as, “We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, Transforming it into a bustling green community. flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard! Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals. Over the past 25 years, we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can’t wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani.”
Radhika and Anant got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023.