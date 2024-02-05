Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Reportedly Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Last month, the pre-wedding invitation that went viral, read as, “We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, Transforming it into a bustling green community. flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard! Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals. Over the past 25 years, we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can’t wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani.”