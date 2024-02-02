‘The Railway Men’ Fame Shiv Rawail To Direct Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Next YRF Spy Universe Film

After ‘Pathaan’, ‘War’ and ‘Tiger’ led by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan respectively, Yash Raj Films is geared up for its first female-led film in their spy universe. It would star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, and as per recent reports, it would be directed by ‘The Railway Men’ fame director Shiv Rawail. According to Variety, the two leading ladies will play ‘super agents’ in the film.