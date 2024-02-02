After ‘Pathaan’, ‘War’ and ‘Tiger’ led by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan respectively, Yash Raj Films is geared up for its first female-led film in their spy universe. It would star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, and as per recent reports, it would be directed by ‘The Railway Men’ fame director Shiv Rawail. According to Variety, the two leading ladies will play ‘super agents’ in the film.
‘The Railway Men’ Fame Shiv Rawail To Direct Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Next YRF Spy Universe Film
The earlier spy films also starred actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif from ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger’ respectively, however, the projects are led by their male counterparts. Nonetheless, the upcoming spy film would be female-led entirely. The project will commence production in 2024.
Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe started off with the ‘Tiger’ franchise. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) was followed by ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), and the spy universe continued with ‘War’ (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. ‘Pathaan,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, followed suit, and so did Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’. Now moving ahead, there’s reportedly filmmaker Ayan Mukerji directorial ‘War 2,’ starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani, before Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy film.
Work wise, Alia has been getting all the praise for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, and also won the Filmfare Best Actress award for the film. Last year, she made her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, co-starring Gal Gadot. Sharvari, on the other hand, Wagh debuted in Prime Video series ‘The Forgotten Army – Azaadi ke liye’ before making her Bollywood debut in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.
While Sharvari is currently shooting Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’, Alia Bhatt is busy wrapping up Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’.
Shiv, who is the son of filmmaker Rahul Rawail, will be marking his film directorial debut with the spy film. His Netflix show, ‘The Railway Men’, a 4-part series based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, was praised by the audience and critics alike.