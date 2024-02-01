Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed the face of their daughter, Raha, to the public last year on Christmas. The face reveal took everyone by surprise because Alia and Ranbir were highly protective of their daughter. In a latest interview, director Mahesh Bhatt revealed that even he was surprised by this move.
Mahesh Bhatt Reveals He Was 'Surprised' When Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Revealed Raha's Face
Mahesh Bhatt revealed that he was 'surprised' when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor decided to reveal Raha's face. He said that he was amazed by how comfortable Raha was in front of the cameras.
In a conversation with Zoom, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that he was surprised when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor decided to reveal Raha’s face. He added that his daughter and son-in-law made the decision gracefully and he also praised the media for showing sensitivity. Mahesh Bhatt said, “I, myself, was quite surprised that they did that. I think they must have felt that OK, now, she’s one year and it’s time for her to be introduced to the world at large, who was very curious to know what their baby looks like. And I think, they did it with tremendous grace and must say the media behaved very decent.”
The filmmaker also revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a word with the paparazzi before they revealed Raha’s face. He said that the couple made this move because they did not want Raha to be overwhelmed by the crowd and the cameras. He credited the media for obliging the actors.
Additionally, he also praised how Raha was comfortable with the cameras. He said that kids from the previous generation would have been terrified by the media attention. Speaking about her comfort before the paparazzi, Mahesh Bhatt said, “I think she carries this in her genes.”
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their house in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha, in November 2022.