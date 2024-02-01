Mahesh Bhatt Reveals He Was 'Surprised' When Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Revealed Raha's Face

In a conversation with Zoom, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that he was surprised when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor decided to reveal Raha’s face. He added that his daughter and son-in-law made the decision gracefully and he also praised the media for showing sensitivity. Mahesh Bhatt said, “I, myself, was quite surprised that they did that. I think they must have felt that OK, now, she’s one year and it’s time for her to be introduced to the world at large, who was very curious to know what their baby looks like. And I think, they did it with tremendous grace and must say the media behaved very decent.”